Emerging markets prioritise top-line growth with agentic AI

For all the promises of artificial intelligence (AI) automating routine tasks, businesses in developing economies in Southeast Asia are faced with an economic reality – that it’s still cheaper to hire a human than to run an AI agent.

This is changing how businesses in the region prioritise agentic AI initiatives, where projects that drive top-line revenue are favoured over those that automate processes to improve productivity and reduce cost.

That was according to Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Salesforce’s executive vice-president and managing director for South and Southeast Asia, who highlighted the differences in agentic AI adoption across different markets in the region during a recent interview with Computer Weekly.

“Singapore still operates as a mature market for most use cases, where the cost of the agent is far lower than the cost of the human itself,” said Parameswaran.

“But as you go into the rest of ASEAN, you have this very interesting dynamic where the cost of doing something with AI is still more than the cost of hiring a human.”

Against this backdrop, more enterprises in the region, including Salesforce itself, are deploying AI agents to tackle untouched revenue opportunities, such as sales development agents that score archived leads and book appointments without human intervention.

“What we’re seeing in this part of the world is that those top-line use cases seem to get green-lighted faster than productivity, because of the pricing economics in this region,” said Parameswaran.

The demand for top-line value in emerging markets reflects the general frustration with generative AI. Despite heavy investments in underlying infrastructure, many enterprises only achieve modest AI gains. According to a BCG study, finance market leaders reported AI returns of about 10%, which is barely above the cost of capital. Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering and customer success officer at Salesforce, who has spent recent weeks interacting with global CIOs and board members, noted that many organisations are also increasingly tired of running AI pilots. "I call it 'pilot purgatory'," said Tallapragada. "Everybody is cool to do quick demos, but if you ask a C-level executive or the board, 'Did it have an impact on your P&L?', it's not there," he added, referring to profit-and-loss statements that reflect an organisation's financial performance. The crux of the ROI issue lies in what Tallapragada refers to as the last-mile gap: a deficit in trusted data context, workflow integration, and guardrails required to make AI agents safe and effective in delivering business outcomes. To bridge the gap, Salesforce is urging the industry to rethink how it measures AI consumption. Currently, the industry relies on tokens, the basic units of data processed by a large language model, which Tallapragada argued is a flawed metric for business value. "People are measuring tokens, which are like CPUs – important but not showing value," he said. Instead, Salesforce is tracking agentic work units, a metric that measures the actual tasks completed by an agent. According to Tallapragada, Salesforce customers have already executed over 2.4 billion agentic work units, which increased by 57% in the fourth quarter alone.

A consortium led by SK Telecom has built a sovereign AI model designed to reduce reliance on foreign tech, lower costs for local industry and propel South Korea into the top ranks of AI powers. As more AI projects move from pilots to production, the software industry is also grappling with how to charge for autonomous agents. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) suppliers are currently caught between offering consumption-based models and traditional, predictable licensing. “The pendulum has swung quite dramatically back and forth,” said Parameswaran. “Consumption-based pricing is highly non-predictable. If you remember the early days of the cloud where people had runaway bills, we’re starting to see elements of that in the AI world. Customers want the best of both worlds: they want consumption-based, but they also want it to be predictive.” To accommodate this, Salesforce is currently offering a mix of pay-as-you-go consumption models and an agentic enterprise licence agreement (AELA) for customers that want unlimited use of consumption-based services, such as Agentforce, Slack and MuleSoft, for a fixed fee over two or three years. Lisa Singer, principal analyst and vice-president of Forrester, a market research firm, noted that licensing models like AELA show that the value of AI agents is not correlated to usage volume, but to the economic outcomes they enable. “Accepting short‑term unprofitability only makes sense when a vendor believes that agents materially reshape enterprise cost structures, productivity or growth,” she wrote in a blog post. “The pricing signals confidence that agent-driven value is durable and monetisable over time.”