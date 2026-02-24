Cyber association launches code of conduct for security pros

ISC2, the non-profit membership association for cyber security professionals, has launched a code of conduct to spread more ethical, principled practices across the global cyber security trade.

The ISC2 Professional Code of Conduct builds on the association’s existing Code of Ethics, and has been developed with input from ISC2 members from all over the world.

It sets out to codify professional obligations and responsibilities, and reaffirms the importance of ethical behaviour, and offers guidance in areas such as sound decision-making, establishing and fostering trust, and upholding their professional integrity.

All this is set against the context of the rapidly evolving digital world, as the security profession works out how to navigate ethical challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), disinformation, and other threats. ISC2 said the code would help them navigate such challenges with confidence.

“Cyber security professionals have a profound responsibility not only to protect and secure individuals, organisations and systems around the world but also to uphold the integrity, accountability and trust that the profession depends on,” said ISC2 CEO Scott Beale.

“The Code provides a shared foundation for guiding ethical decision-making and professional conduct, especially as emerging technologies like AI reshape how organisations operate and how security decisions are made.

“Leveraging the collective input and decades of experience from ISC2 volunteers, the Code provides comprehensive guidance for everyone working in the cyber security field,” said Beale.

The code itself is organised around two core pillars – Ethics and Professional Conduct. The first of these sections covers topics such as integrity, client (or victim) confidentiality, respect for laws and regulations, and wider public safety and societal impact. The second section addresses areas such as accountability and responsibility, collaboration and teamwork, competence and continuous improvement, and reporting concerns and other issues.