Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on Google Cloud

Hot on the heels of revealing that it was embarking on manufacturing state-of-the-art radios for India and the world, telecoms software provider Mavenir has expanded its “one network, any cloud all software” strategy by integrating cloud-native 5G solutions with public cloud infrastructure on Google Cloud.

Mavenir sees the result of its collaboration with Google Cloud as allowing communications service providers (CSPs) deploy its 5G products and applications with Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, container deployment, management technologies and big data analytics services. By offloading parts of the standard telecommunication application business to cloud functions, Mavenir believes its solution will reduce complexity and costs for CSPs without losing insights, performance and network control.

“Working with Google Distributed Cloud Edge enables us to bring innovative 5G products to a broader customer base at a faster pace with unique capabilities to realise true 5G potential, leveraging strength within the Mavenir portfolio,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, chief technology and strategy officer at Mavenir. “Mavenir’s 5G solutions are proven to support full public cloud as well as hybrid cloud deployments.”

The collaboration is also said to demonstrate true cloud-native Open RAN products in production deployment on Google Distributed Cloud. Mavenir sees an Open RAN approach as offering more flexibility for mobile operators and their customers, providing the components that make up a mobile network site, where previously one supplier would have delivered a closed system.

Regarding the technology as being widely accepted as a disruptor for the telecommunications industry, with Tier 1 operators as some of the early adopters in supporting the development of this supplier ecosystem, Mavenir sees validation of Open RAN product in Google Cloud as enabling CSPs to deploy Mavenir’s 5G Open RAN products with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, global infrastructure and unified container platform Anthos.

The fully containerised distributed units (DUs) and central units (CUs) software run on Google Distributed Cloud Edge, enabled by Anthos, and Mavenir’s Webscale Telco PaaS to deliver O-RAN-compliant RAN networks. Validation testing includes end-to-end UE calls with other simulated 5G network components. The critical DU components are incorporated with Google Distributed Cloud Edge’s new OS and RT kernel.

Mavenir’s cloud-native 5G core (5GC) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) are said to be suited for large-scale production deployment on Google Cloud infrastructure. By using Google Cloud’s service-centric networking, advanced computers and reliable and secure storage, and taking advantage of Google Cloud’s global reach – which is said to extend CSPs’ services to new areas where they were previously unavailable – Mavenir claims its network functions offer performance on a par with on-premise deployment while benefiting from offloading the infrastructure services to Google Cloud.

Mavenir said Tier 1 operators are planning Remote Packet Gateway (RPG) global deployments via Google Cloud’s expansive coverage in more than 200 countries and territories, adding that the collaboration has benefited from deep technical engagement between the two firms.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Mavenir to offer Open RAN solutions for 5G networks,” said Amol Phadke, GM global telecom industry at Google Cloud. “Combining Mavenir’s expertise in Open RAN, 5G core and IMS with Google Distributed Cloud Edge and global infrastructure, we look forward to providing cloud-native solutions that improve agility, scale, slicing and resiliency for our CSP customers.”