Telekom Romania taps Mavenir to deliver cloud-native IMS, VoLTE and VoWi-Fi nets

Mavenir has been selected by Telekom Romania Mobile Communications to deploy a cloud-native IMS (vIMS) platform together with VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices.

The operator began life in September 2014 after the merger of local mobile providers Romtelecom and Cosmote România, unifying its mobile and fixed services under the branding of minority shareholder Deutsche Telekom. It offers a number of services, including fixed telephony, mobile, broadband, IT services and IPTV. At the end of 2019, it had 4.916 million subscribers to its 4G mobile network.

In combination with Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS platform, the VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices are designed to provide continuity of voice services for Telekom Romania while helping the company to strengthen its 4G/LTE network and facilitate the transition to 5G.

In what the tech firm believes gives it a significant advantage, Mavenir’s network software systems are running on Deutsche Telekom’s pan-European cross-border PAN-NET telco cloud network. This, it says, will significantly reduce opex and has already permitted faster time to market.

“Through this partnership, we continue our journey to a modern, agile digital company, ready to deliver all the smart digital solutions needed by customers in their lives and businesses,” said Jovan Cetkovic, director, governance and transformation at Telekom Romania. “IMS will give us greater flexibility and strengthen our competitive position while Mavenir’s VoLTE and VoWi-Fi applications will enhance our core voice offering as we continue to migrate to 4G and 5G.”

Brandon Larson, SVP, GM, multimedia business unit at Mavenir, added: “By deploying on Deutsche Telekom’s PAN-NET, this project is another great example of how Mavenir’s network software solutions can run on any cloud. We are very proud to provide Telekom Romania with tools to help it compete successfully in the future.”

The deal with Telekom Romania comes after Deutsche Telekom announced in June 2021 that it was working with Mavenir and MobiledgeX for a reference design to deploy cloud-native 5G user plane function (UPF) to support multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications. A service-based, cloud-native UPF is at the core of the reference design, which has been validated and is fully cloud-native, abstracted away from underlying cloud architecture, infrastructure supplier and operating owner.