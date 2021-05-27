Nokia, Microsoft team to offer public cloud AI use-case library for telcos

In what it says is a world first, Nokia has announced the initial deployment of multiple artificial intelligence (AI) use cases delivered over public cloud, through collaboration with Microsoft using the AVA cognitive services platform.

Nokia says AI use cases are essential for communication service providers (CSPs) to manage the business complexity that 5G and cloud networks bring and will help accelerate digital transformation. It says that by integrating its security framework with Microsoft Azure’s digital architecture, CSPs can securely inject AI into their networks nine times faster than using private cloud and scale rapidly across their network and multiple clusters, deploying AI use cases quickly and securely, completing data set-up in four weeks.

The company adds that by integrating its AVA framework with Microsoft Azure’s digital architecture, deployment is much faster, while concerns around data sovereignty and security are eliminated and global regulations respected.

After the initial data set-up, CSPs can deploy additional AVA AI use cases within one week and ramp up or ramp down resources as needed within one day across multiple network clusters. The Nokia security framework on Azure ensures that data is segregated and isolated to provide the same level of security as a private cloud.

“CSPs are under constant pressure to reduce costs by automating business processes through AI and machine learning,” said Friedrich Trawoeger, vice-president, cloud and cognitive services at Nokia. “To meet market demands, telcos are turning to us for telco AI-as-a-service and this launch represents an important milestone in our multicloud strategy. Operators can achieve significantly faster implementation times and can access a library of AI use cases remotely to improve network performance, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact at the same time.”

Rick Lievano, CTO telecom, media and communications at Microsoft, added: “Nokia AVA on Microsoft Azure infuses AI deep into the network, bringing a large library of use cases to securely streamline and optimise network operations leveraging open source-compliant services managed by Microsoft Azure. Nokia AVA is a clear proof point that public clouds are ready to help service providers drive AI closed-loop automation while increasing speed, agility and scalability.”

The first commercial adopter of Nokia AVA AI on public cloud, using a local instance of Microsoft Azure, was Australian mobile operator TPG. Nokia says that deployment has meant TPG can deploy and scale additional AI use cases quickly and has been able to optimise network coverage, capacity and performance.

It noted that TPG can now detect network anomalies with great accuracy, reduce radio frequency optimisation cycle times by 50%, allowing them to be performed more frequently and at lower cost, and decrease CO 2 emissions by eliminating drive-testing.

Declan O’Rourke, head of radio and device engineering at TPG, said: “Nokia’s AVA AI-as-a-service utilises artificial intelligence and analytics to help us maintain a first-class, optimised service for our subscribers, helping us to predict and deal with issues before they occur.”