M1 manages and monetises digital and 5G with Amdocs Openet

Singapore-based digital network operator M1 Limited embarked on a digital transformation process based on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and is now seeking to accelerate the development by using Amdocs Openet charging and data management products.

A subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, M1 aims to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through what it says will be “cutting-edge” technology and made-to-measure offerings. It claims to be Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed-line and fibre offerings, to more than two million customers.

Among its range of mobile and fixed communication services are symmetrical connectivity systems of up to 10Gbps, managed services, cloud, cyber security, internet of things and datacentre services.

After launching commercial services in 1997, it became first operator to offer a nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network and was one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences.

The latter service is provided through Antina Pte, a joint venture by Singapore mobile network operators M1 and StarHub following a competitive tender process to deploy 5G SA networks across the city-state.

The commercial deployment of a 5G SA network is seen as a way of introducing “compelling” new use cases and catering for the growing data demand in the country, putting Singapore at the forefront of 5G standalone technology in the region.

The partnership is also intended to enable Antina’s customers – M1, StarHub and other mobile service providers on wholesale arrangements – to benefit from a 5G SA network that is said to reduce complexity, increase cost-efficiencies and enable new use cases across entertainment, cloud gaming, transportation, education and healthcare.

M1 works with shareholders Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings to achieve operational synergies which, it says, will strengthen its position as an established communications provider in the market.

The cloud-native Amdocs Openet technology will be used to support M1’s hyper-personalised offerings by enabling it to offer, manage and monetise a range of digital and 5G services. Amdocs will also provide real-time usage data for M1’s customers to further tailor their digital experience.

With Openet, Amdocs says M1 will gain access to a “cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital services that will give it faster time to market and higher agility to meet the evolving needs of customers”.

“Our new brand identity, supported by a full digital transformation, is a testament of our commitment to our customers and innovation,” said Nathan Bell, chief digital officer at M1. “With the help of our partners, we are focused on future-proofing our technology infrastructure to advance Singapore’s digital economy while delivering real value to our customers.”