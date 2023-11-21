Globe Telecom implements SaaS model to cut network power use

Globe Telecom, which claims to be the leading digital platform in the Philippines, has implemented AVA Energy Efficiency software from Nokia to help the communications company drive lower network power consumption and costs.

Globe has major interests in telecommunications, venture capital and venture building, including financial, health, education and climate technology, shared services, and digital marketing services. It serves the communications and digital needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, home broadband, corporate data and fixed line voice.

In its 2022 financial report, the company said that as the Philippines further increased its reliance on digital technologies, it had expanded its network coverage and improved infrastructure to address the growing need for what it called a consistent and reliable “#1stWorldNetwork”.

Specifically, to cater to a demand for high-speed broadband lines, the company said it had doubled its 5G footprint, providing faster network speeds in 70 cities and towns across the Philippines. At present, the company has 86.7 million total mobile customers, 2.6 million home broadband customers and 974,000 landline customers.

In what it said was a display of its commitment towards sustainability, in September, the Globe Group earned recognition in four categories at the Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards 2023, underscoring what the company said was an “unwavering dedication” to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and its leadership role in driving sustainable business practices.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, Globe will use Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS to shut idle and unused equipment automatically during low usage periods. The offering is built to deliver these operational and cost benefits while maintaining network quality.

Globe said deploying the service through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model will allow it to consume the offering purely on demand through a subscription, with faster service delivery and time-to-value. This model also eliminates large up-front capital expenditure and avoids the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

Read more about network efficiency Optimising net gains: Building efficient and effective network coverage: We look at how companies can gain efficient and effective network coverage around the world without it costing the earth.

Huawei chooses not to choose on network energy efficiency: Comms tech firm rebuts assumed binary choice in comms arena and assures simultaneous green ICT and ICT development is possible if the right balance is struck between energy efficiency, renewable energy utilisation and user experience.

Itential, Kentik add integrated network observability to NetOps workflows: Network and cloud automation software firm and network observability company join forces to integrate network automation technologies and enable more efficient infrastructure.

Globe said it has realised an equivalent annual power savings of around 3-6% in a proof of concept using Nokia’s AVA Energy Efficiency software together with the power-saving feature of the radio access network.

“We’re very pleased to expand our partnership with Nokia through its AVA for Energy SaaS solution,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer of the Globe Group. “Efficient energy consumption is a strategic imperative for our network decarbonisation initiatives and net zero-targets. Deploying this solution will help reduce power costs, with no impact on customer experience.”

Susanna Patja, APJ market leader of cloud and Network Services at Nokia, added: “Network energy consumption is an issue that will only continue to grow in importance for CSPs as they step up their efforts to harmonise network efficiency and environmental objectives. Nokia is excited to support Globe Telecom’s efforts to shrink the carbon footprint of the telco industry.

“Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS represents not only what we’re doing with AI to unlock the strategic potential of networks, but also Nokia’s commitment to cut emissions across our value chain.”