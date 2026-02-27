Wildix looks to bring conversations under enterprise control with eSIM

Wildix has launched a capability in its Mobility Cloud offering that it says will bring business mobile calls directly into enterprise workflows and eliminate a long-standing blind spot in customer communications.

Introducing Wildix eSIM, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business comms and UCaaS services provider noted that conversations often sit outside enterprise systems, fragmented across devices and locations. As a result, it was reconnecting mobile calls to the business, ensuring continuity and control as work happens in real time.

Part of the Wildix Mobility Cloud portfolio, the Wildix eSIM extends enterprise identity and intelligence directly to mobile calling. Employees place and receive business calls using their phone’s native dialler, while firms retain routing, presence and policy controls. Each interaction enters the enterprise system of record in real time, where it can be captured, transcribed, summarised and connected to CRM and sales intelligence workflows.

Designed for mobile-first teams, the Wildix eSIM is targeted at business professionals who rely on mobile communication as their primary work tool, including sales teams, field services, healthcare workers, real estate professionals, legal advisors and executives. It is attributed with allowing employees to work naturally on mobile devices while preventing business conversations from being isolated on personal phones.

Mobile calls routed through the Wildix eSIM follow what are described as “enterprise-grade logic” typically reserved for contact centre environments. Availability, escalation and routing rules apply consistently, enabling service continuity even when interactions originate outside traditional agent settings.

The Wildix eSIM can be powered by voice AI to enrich mobile conversations with real-time transcription, summaries, sentiment analysis and structured outcomes. These insights feed directly into Wildix’s sales intelligence layer, to translate conversations into actionable follow-ups, handoffs and workflow updates.

Looking at the product’s core capabilities, Wildix says that unlike app-based mobility services that rely on interface switching or parallel identities, its eSIM anchors mobility at the identity level. A single business identity is maintained across SIM, mobile, browser and desk endpoints, keeping presence, routing and availability synchronised as users move between devices.

Features of the Wildix Mobility Cloud also include a unified business identity across endpoints, persistent context across calls and channels, unified presence, walk-away call continuity, RCS-enabled business messaging and AI-powered insight generation.

“Work is fluid, and conversations move with it,” said Dimitri Osler, co-founder and CIO of Wildix. “Mobility Cloud ensures that context moves, too. We built it so conversations do not reset every time someone changes device, location or role, but instead continue with the business, intact and actionable.”

The Wildix eSIM is available now through the company’s global partner ecosystem, and is already in use across early deployments. The company claims that early implementations show improved visibility into mobile interactions and stronger continuity across customer engagement workflows.

The eSIM launch follows the company specialising in USaaS business solutions. In May 2025, Wildix launched what it claimed was the industry’s first fully embedded agentic AI layer for unified communications as a service, after spending years building AI features designed for real business use cases, from live call summaries and multilingual support to headset-triggered in-store alerts and sales coaching. The release was attributed with consolidating those innovations into a single automation layer that can scale without disrupting daily operations or introducing third-party complexity.