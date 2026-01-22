Vodafone, Netcompany aim to deliver global travel eSIM at scale

Netcompany has developed Vodafone’s Travel embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) platform for connectivity in 200 destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2000 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Netcompany provides business IT services for private and public clients in support of their digital evolution towards what is said to be a “more efficient and sustainable future”.

In the collaboration, Netcompany says it will be contributing its expertise in developing mobile and web applications, as well as integrated telecommunications systems.

Vodafone Group’s Travel eSIM platform is supported by 700 partner networks worldwide, and is designed to meet the needs of modern, always-connected travellers, including digital nomads, business professionals and tourists.

With their project, Netcompany and Vodafone claim to have eliminated one of the most persistent frustrations of international travelling: staying connected abroad without the hassle, cost or complexity of roaming. The platform allows travellers to activate a data-only eSIM in seconds and connect seamlessly across more than 200 destinations, supported by 700 partner networks.

The firms say that users in over 200 destinations can move from app download to live connectivity in seconds – whether a customer of the telco or not. The platform meets the demands of today’s always-connected travellers, marking a step forward in global digital mobility and “setting a new benchmark for secure, hassle-free international connectivity”.

“Through the Travel eSIM platform, developed for our client Vodafone Group, we offer a solution that connects the world in a simple, secure, and seamless way,” said Christos Kontellis, country managing partner at Netcompany. “This is a project that leverages our know-how and proves that technology can make our lives easier, regardless of location.”

Vodafone has announced a number of eSIM partnerships over the past few years. For example, its UK arm inked a contract with eSIM Go to pave the way for any organisation operating a subscription model to provide UK mobile services “easily, quickly” and without upfront risk, cost or commitment, allowing organisations with no mobile experience or telco skills of any kind to achieve closer customer engagement and greater personalisation of subscriber services.

The eSIM Go products are designed to enable brands, communications service providers and other businesses to plug mobile connectivity products and services into existing digital channels to deliver new value, while creating more routes to market and increased user touchpoints.

Nick Dutch, business owner of Vodafone Travel eSIM, said: “Launching the Travel eSIM platform has been a major step forward in delivering seamless, borderless connectivity to our customers. Working with Netcompany allowed us to move from concept to global roll-out at speed, without compromising on user experience or reliability.”