Telna launches $100m travel eSIM growth fund

Travel embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) enablement platform Telna has launched the industry’s “first dedicated investment fund” focused exclusively on digital-first, direct-to-consumer eSIM brands and applications.

The $100m fund is designed to accelerate the global adoption of travel eSIMs and support the next generation of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and “super apps”. In addition, fund will be designated to allow these companies to expand, based on Telna’s global telecom infrastructure, API capabilities and data platforms.

Telna noted that as new companies rapidly emerge across the eSIM ecosystem, many are reaching scale faster than traditional telecom models ever allowed, adding that the market is expanding quickly, with niches forming and gaining traction worldwide.

The company stated that it already has several funding initiatives underway that demonstrate early traction and strong market interest in what the fund can deliver, saying that the injection reflects a broader shift in mobile connectivity.

Objectives include enabling travel eSIM MVNOs and super apps to focus on the application and consumer engagement layers, using AI-driven services and marketing collaborations to accelerate adoption across regions and vertical markets.

For example, Telna believes that travel eSIM MVNOs are emerging as the application layer in their regions, delivering seamless prepaid roaming services while positioning themselves to become the foundation for regional super apps and broader local connectivity services.

Telna believes that such resources will help such operators and services to establish differentiated niches in specific regional markets, launch co-branded campaigns and engage consumers more directly.

It stated that the growth fund will focus on five core areas: strategic mergers and acquisitions; growth capital and credit facilities; partnership programmes; marketing, joint ventures and co-branded initiatives; and regional expansion initiatives. This is intended to see the company’s technology unify and scale the global travel eSIM ecosystem; support travel eSIM brands, travel MVNO companies and super apps; allow mobile operators and super apps entering the digital roaming market; accelerate adoption and consumer engagement; and strengthen local market penetration and global travel corridors.

In practical terms, the first phase of deployment of the investment will focus on MVNOs and travel eSIM apps, offering instant, borderless roaming to travellers without the need for physical SIM cards. Funding will also support joint ventures with super apps, “enabling co-branded promotions, loyalty programmes and integrated app experiences that accelerate user adoption”.

Telna founder and CEO Gregory Gundelfinger observed that beyond providing growth capital, this investment will allow MVNOs to become more strategically aligned with Telna, enabling deeper technical and commercial integration with our platform.

“By working more closely together, these partners can build more differentiated products, accelerate innovation and deliver unique, high-value connectivity experiences that stand out in an increasingly competitive market,” he said.

Telna chairman Michael Neuman added: “The market for prepaid roaming is growing rapidly, and digital travel connectivity is becoming the global standard. This fund is a catalyst for the next wave of growth, empowering MVNOs, operators and super apps to innovate while Telna continues to provide the infrastructure that makes global eSIM adoption possible.”