Wildix rolls out embedded agentic AI for UCaaS

A recent study from professional services firm KPMG forecast that agentic artificial intelligence (AI) will autonomously resolve as many as 80% of customer service issues by 2029, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs, and to bring that future forward, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider Wildix has launched what it claims is the industry’s first fully embedded agentic AI layer for UCaaS.

The company says it has spent years building AI features designed for real business use cases, from live call summaries and multilingual support to headset-triggered in-store alerts and sales coaching. The release is attributed with consolidating those innovations into a single automation layer that can scale without disrupting daily operations or introducing third-party complexity.

It is fundamentally designed to reduce overflow, as well as speed up response through contextual automation, shared memory and “codeless” design. Wildix added that it can prove its value from the start, delivering return on investment (ROI) from day one. “Organisations are under pressure to accelerate service, reduce costs and improve responsiveness,” said Dimitri Osler, Wildix co-founder and chief information officer. “This release is designed to meet those expectations immediately. Our AI doesn’t just assist. It executes, adapts and integrates natively into existing workflows with zero disruption.”

The AI is attributed with automating the high-frequency, high-friction tasks that slow teams down – scheduling, call routing, follow-ups and FAQs, while maintaining what Wildix assured would be “full context” across every interaction.

Wildix says the product is designed to adapt to how each user organisation operates. The AI layer automates interactions across voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp and web, without relying on static scripts or bolted-on bots.

The system interprets language, references past exchanges and applies contextual logic to guide each decision. Modular by design, the system can be tailored to specific workflow such as routing calls in public services, handling appointments in healthcare, or managing call surges in retail. Configuration happens through a visual no-code studio, making deployment fast, repeatable and scalable for partners and customers alike.

Other key capabilities include multilingual support across voice and chat; sentiment-aware escalation to route complex or emotional cases to humans; native integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, WhatsApp and Make.com; omnichannel deployment, including browser, mobile, headsets and embeddable widgets; persistent memory across agents, channels and sessions; and General Data Protection Regulation-aligned architecture with transcription engines separated from large language models to protect personally identifiable information.

Read more about UCaaS and AI Tips for choosing a UCaaS provider: Forrester analysts assess the various options and licensing arrangements available for unified comms-as-a-service offerings.

Top 7 UCaaS features to enhance productivity: UCaaS continues to evolve as more companies use the platform to support meetings, calls and messaging. New features, among them generative AI, could make UCaaS even more important.

Major UCaaS-related outages experienced by 97% of enterprises in 2023: Survey from provider of performance management, cyber security and DDoS protection services calculates that UCaaS outages can cost up to $1m or more in lost sales and productivity.

Vodafone Business Ireland and RingCentral team for hybrid work collaboration: Business division of telco and cloud comms service provider add Ireland to territories for unified communications and collaboration solutions designed to allow businesses to embrace the evolving landscape of hybrid.

Upcoming enhancements include unified scoring to assess both AI and human agent performance, customer relationship management-driven coaching with real-time next-best-action prompts, native WhatsApp automation with live hand-off, and expanded language support.

In terms of installation, Wildix partners work directly with customers to define metrics before deployment, from first-contact resolution to overflow cost reduction, and configure automation to deliver visible, immediate value.

Early deployment has seen the Valencian Community Football Federation in Spain use Wildix AI to absorb seasonal surges in fan inquiries, including ticketing, schedules and matchday updates. The system handles tens of thousands of contacts during peak events, without requiring year-round staffing.

“We saw the demand was going to grow before it became a problem,” said the federation’s IT manager, Jaime Mestre. “With Wildix and the support of our Wildix Leader Network Gold Partner, we’ve created a system that understands our members, responds instantly and gives our staff time to focus on what really matters.”