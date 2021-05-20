Amdocs beefs up BT business continuity for mobile customers

Communications and media business software and services provider Amdocs has added to its multiyear managed services agreement with BT, which has seen the leading UK telco implement Amdocs and Lightico’s real-time digital interaction platform across its contact centres to enable business operations to be conducted digitally and remotely in the cloud.

The platform is designed to allow BT’s customers to conduct self-care and sign contracts online, alleviating the need to physically visit BT stores – crucial in the post-Covid environment – and driving towards a seamless digital society.

Through the project, BT has digitised its sales systems, removing paperwork for customers purchasing via its website and enabling it to offer greater choice, faster time to market and improved flexibility. At BT’s contact centres, sales and service customer journeys are now said to be completed more efficiently due to an intuitive interface.

Revealing what benefits the telco could obtain from the software deployment, Paul Greig, director of contact centre sales at BT and mobile division EE, described the solution as “remarkable” in terms of driving both compliance and business benefits. “Following the quick and simple integration, we’ve seen a remarkable uptick in our sales and a step-change in our compliance abilities,” he observed.

“The solution drives return on investment and improves our day-to-day interactions for our customers and advisers, making it easier to continue improving business operations during times when customers are unable to visit us in-store. Partnering with Amdocs and Lightico enables us to digitise and accelerate customer interactions across the board, and we are proud to be able to provide the seamless digital experience our customers expect, while empowering our teams to better serve them.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs, said organisations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin.

“Together with Lightico, we are enabling BT to provide completely digital and compliant customer journeys from wherever their customers feel most comfortable,” he said. “Working hand-in-hand with BT, we are enriching customer interactions on critical business processes and are proud to be driving significant business value for millions of BT customers across multiple channels.”