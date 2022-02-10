Samsung, Amdocs collaborate for private 5G at Howard University

Amdocs has teamed with Samsung Electronics America to roll out a Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based network across Howard University’s campus in Washington DC.

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private research university comprising 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 140 areas, leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. To date, Howard has awarded more than 120,000 degrees in the arts, sciences and humanities, and more on-campus African-American PhD recipients than any other university in the US.

The historic main campus sits on a hilltop in northwest Washington, two miles from the US Capitol. It is a leader in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and also boasts nationally ranked programmes in social work, business and communications.

As ubiquitous connectivity demands grow among its students, Howard University recognised the need for a high-quality network across campus that not only enhances digital learning and information access, but also increases network security and reliability. To achieve this, the university, along with its IT consultant partner, WAZ Wireless, looked to Samsung and Amdocs to implement a private wireless network using CBRS, a mid-band radio frequency spectrum from 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz designed to deliver high-quality fixed wireless service, offering organisations a secure pathway to 5G.

CBRS is increasingly used to bring broadband wireless coverage to consumers in under-served locations, as well as businesses and organisations across industry. For Howard University, a CBRS-powered private network provided the high levels of security required and delivered the higher data speeds and lower latency needed to ensure enhanced connectivity to more than 6,000 students, faculty and local residents across the university’s campus.

The private network uses Samsung RAN technology including 5G-ready 4T4R CBRS radios, connected to the company’s baseband unit. Samsung’s CBRS radios are OnGo Alliance-certified, indicating a product that meets the highest standards of quality, interoperability and security.

“The Samsung and Amdocs solution has provided our end-users with a reliable and sustainable solution for both CBRS and Wi-Fi connectivity,” said Jahmal Cue, senior network and infrastructure manager at Howard University. “The deployment was on schedule and supported the various use cases on the campus. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Samsung and Amdocs to expand the network.”

The deployment is also part of a network collaboration agreement between Samsung and Amdocs, which announced they would deliver end-to-end 4G and 5G systems to enterprises with a focus on industries such as manufacturing, education and rural enterprises.

As the lead systems integrator, Amdocs designed the network, integrated the required infrastructure (RAN, CORE, transport, security), and performed the deployment services. Amdocs is also providing managed services to operate and maintain the network. During implementation, it partnered with small business teams to provide consulting and installation support, which included Matek and WAZ Wireless.

“We are pleased that Samsung’s CBRS technology was able to deliver a secure and reliable connectivity for the students, facility and visitors for Howard University,” said Imran Akbar, VP and GM, new business, networks business at Samsung Electronics America. “Our CBRS radios have been deployed to advance digital connectivity across rural communities where it is needed the most and now, working with Amdocs, we are looking forward to leveraging this versatile technology to help more educational institutions boost broadband wireless connectivity.”