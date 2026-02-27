UK has laid track for open banking, but failed to run trains

The UK is losing its leadership in open banking, having “laid the rail track, but hesitated to run the trains”, the author of a landmark UK fintech report has warned.

On the fifth anniversary of a UK fintech sector review, described as “seminal” by fintech industry body Innovate Finance, its author warned against complacency.

Speaking at a London event marking the anniversary, Ron Kalifa, former CEO of fintech giant Worldpay, who carried out the Treasury-commissioned review, said part of the goal was to help make “the UK the best place in the world to start, to scale and to list a fintech business”.

“Today, I think we can say with great confidence that we have made great progress,” he said. “Fintech has become one of the UK’s most important economic engines. It’s no longer an idea on a whiteboard, it’s no longer a promise of future growth – it is delivering here and now.”

To put facts behind his claim, he referenced the statistic that fintechs, or alternative lenders, now account for 60% of lending to UK small and medium-sized businesses. “That means when a small business in Manchester buys new machinery, or a startup in Birmingham hires their first employee, there is a better than ever chance that the capital is coming from a fintech platform,” said Kalifa.