UK economy could see £600m boost through digital IDs for businesses

The Centre for Finance, Innovation and technology (CFIT) has launched an initiative to give more businesses digital IDs, which could add £600m to the UK economy each year through the reduction of economic crime.

Digital IDs for businesses, which the CFIT likens to a digital passport, will consolidate information about companies in one trusted place, easing the process of accessing finance for them and streamlining compliance costs.

Working with a coalition of about 70 organisations, including the major banks, the CFIT has published a white paper on digital business IDs, claiming they could add £600m annually to the UK economy.

Digital IDs for business will “make securing finance and conducting day-to-day business quicker and less vulnerable to fraud”, according to the CFIT.

In February 2023, the UK government launched CFIT, with £5.5m funding, in response to a report into UK fintech carried out by WorldPay chairman Ron Kalifa in 2021.

The CFIT and its coalition partners will announce its blueprint for digital business IDs in the spring. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she would “consider any findings that emerge from CFIT’s work”.

The coalition includes Lloyds Bank, NatWest Group, Barclays, Santander and HSBC, as well as fintechs, accountancy firms and finance regulators.