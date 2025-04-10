Companies House goes live with One Login ID verification

Companies House has introduced a digital identity verification process for individuals wanting to set up and run a company in the UK.

Identity verification will initially be voluntary, however, Companies House plans to mandate it for anyone wanting to own and run a business in the UK by autumn 2025.

This comes as the government body was given increased powers under the Economic Crime Bill, including the ability to challenge information submitted to Companies House, bringing increased assurance over who owns and controls companies in the UK.

People wanting to verify their identity with Companies House can do so through the government’s Gov.uk One Login service.

According to the government website, there are now 36 live services using the in-house identity platform.

However, people wanting to verify their identity with Companies House can also do so through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) – which can be any business supervised by an anti-money laundering supervisory body.

Companies House CEO Louise Smyth said that identity verification will “play a key role in improving the quality and reliability of our data and tackling misuse of the companies register”.

She added that although it is still voluntary to do so, Companies House encourages people to complete their identity verification.

“To save time later, we encourage directors, people with significant control of companies, and those filing information with Companies House to verify their identity during the voluntary window,” she said.

The organisation first began its project to introduce a digital identity verification process in 2022, ensuring that, in line with the Economic Crime Bill, it could be sure people are who they say they are when setting up a company.

At the time, Companies House told Computer Weekly it was yet unsure whether it would use the One Login service, which although mandated for use by government departments, is also able to coexist with other services.

The One Login project will eventually replace more than 190 sign-in routes and 44 separate accounts, allowing citizens to prove their digital identity once and then reuse it to access all government services online via a single account.

Digital and AI minister Feryal Clark said ID verification for business owners marks an important step forward in ensuring trust and transparency in the digital age.

“Identity verification at Companies House through our Gov.uk One Login service will make it easier to do business with confidence – protecting entrepreneurs, consumers and the UK economy from fraud and financial crime,” she said.

“By embracing digital identity checks, we’re reducing red tape while strengthening our defences against abuse of the system. This is a win for businesses, a win for transparency, and a win for economic growth – a key driver for our Plan for Change.”

In March 2025, the government-backed Centre for Finance, Innovation and technology (CFIT) launched its plan to fight economic crime through digital business IDs.

The business IDs will consolidate information about companies in one trusted place, easing the process of accessing finance for them and streamlining compliance costs.

CFIT said they will reduce regulatory and administrative burdens for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, and financial institutions could see compliance costs reduce by £1.7bn a year. It said the IDs, which it likens to digital passports for businesses, will also help reduce the annual £6.8bn cost of fraud.