Open banking presents £43bn opportunity for UK economy if warnings are heeded

Open banking could benefit the UK economy to the tune of £43bn a year when it reaches full maturity, but the industry must heed recent warnings against complacency.

According to research commissioned by Open Banking Limited (OBL), an organisation created to implement open banking, the UK has already achieved £8.2bn in economic benefits through open banking.

The analysis, carried out by EY, found that open banking could deliver £7.4bn a year within five years, rising to £43bn a year when open banking is fully mature.

But the UK has work to do to reach its open banking potential. Just last month, at an open banking event in London, Ron Kalifa, former CEO of fintech giant Worldpay, who produced a landmark government-commissioned fintech report in 2021, warned that the UK is losing its leadership in open banking, having “laid the rail track, but hesitated to run the trains”.

It was 2017 when the Competition and Markets Authority’s Retail Banking Market Investigation Order meant UK banks were required to implement open banking regulations, which led to the development of application programming interfaces (APIs), to give consumers more control over their bank accounts.

The end goal was to increase competition in a retail banking sector dominated by big financial services companies. Customer banking data is shared by the industry through APIs, with customers’ permission, enabling businesses to offer tailored products.