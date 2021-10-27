Eero reveals boom in ISP customer network business

Home mesh Wi-Fi system provider Eero has announced strong momentum for its internet service providers (ISPs) business, particularly with its Eero for Service Providers line, a hardware and software offering designed to help ISPs meet customers’ increasing demands for “exceptional” home connectivity experiences.

The Amazon company said that between September 2020 and September 2021, it saw more than 75% year-on-year growth in Eero networks activated with ISPs, including new engagements for Eero for Service Providers with REV within the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, OXIO in Canada; Eye Networks in the Nordics; Adamo and Másmóvil in Spain; TalkTalk and Utility Warehouse in the UK; and UScellular and Mediacom in the US.

Eero for Service Providers also now offers the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems, along with the advanced online security tools offered by Eero Secure. Eero for Service Providers also introduced key advancements to Eero Insight, a management system that provides ISPs with fleet and network visibility for what the company claims is proactive, efficient troubleshooting, and actionable insights to significantly reduce time spent resolving Wi-Fi issues.

Eero Insight includes: fleet analytics, such as network outage detection to visualise online and offline networks across ISPs’ fleets for timely and effective troubleshooting; network analysis to proactively monitor and view historic performance at the network level for speed test history, usage, outages and online security; advanced APIs (application programming interfaces) and insight exchange to integrate Eero Insight into existing ISP software through APIs to enhance network management for features such as reboots, topology and outage information.

It also has security capabilities such as IP range restrictions for access and read-only roles.

“Our engagement with Eero is helping to make next-generation home Wi-Fi a reality for TalkTalk customers,” said Jonathan Kini, managing director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer. “The combined benefits of game-changing Wi-Fi 6 routers from Eero with our 100% full-fibre proposition gives our customers the enhanced speed, reliability and Wi-Fi coverage they need to make the most of their internet connection.”

With additional feature releases planned for later this year, Eero expects continued growth of Eero for Service Providers to the end of 2021. “This year has seen strong progress in our mission to deliver fast, reliable, and secure Wi-Fi to our customers,” said Mark Sieglock, the company’s GM of software services. “Through our ISP relationships, we’ve improved the customer experience and supported high-performing Wi-Fi for more customers around the globe.

“Our ISP business now accounts for one-third of Eero’s overall business, driven by the addition of multiple service providers globally in Europe, LATAM and APAC. We look forward to our continued delivery of solutions for ISPs to meet the evolving needs of their customers.”