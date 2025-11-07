Verizon Business delivers neutral host network to KPMG’s New York City office

Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG has equipped its US headquarters with a dedicated network powered by Verizon 5G.

One of the big four accounting and professional services networks in the world, KPMG has core industry client teams that draw from more than 40,000 professionals in the US and 162,000 worldwide, spanning advisory, tax and audit.

It has a technology service portfolio focused on helping clients digitally transform across front, middle and back office; adapt to consumerism; use data analytics, intelligence automation and artificial intelligence; transact and divest; deliver quality audits; provide tax planning and compliance services; manage risk; and comply with regulations.

Located at Two Manhattan West in New York City, the office’s neutral host network will use Verizon’s 5G technology and infrastructure to deliver what the practice says is a “seamless”, secure and reliable wireless experience – across carriers – for KPMG clients and employees alike.

In making the deployment, Verizon said neutral host networks are increasingly being embraced by large enterprises looking to simplify in-building or campus coverage, reduce operational complexity and future-proof their investments in network infrastructure. Verizon sees neutral host networks as key to connecting phones, tablets and other devices to the public networks of all major US carriers who opt in to join the network.

The neutral host network for KPMG is designed to power a next-generation workplace, providing KPMG employees and visitors with what is intended to be the high-speed connectivity and consistent user experience necessary for facilitating immersive collaboration and technology innovation.

By enhancing KPMG’s connectivity infrastructure, Verizon said it was enabling KPMG to continue focusing on providing a best-in-class client service.

In addition, it claimed the collaboration marked another milestone in the companies’ shared commitment to innovation and digital transformation, which includes partnering to deliver 5G and mobile edge compute (MEC) services designed to transform the healthcare and life sciences sector.

“Our new headquarters at Two Manhattan West is designed to deliver a first-class, tech-enabled experience for our people and clients, and Verizon Business is the trusted partner helping us bring that vision to life,” said Yesenia Scheker-Izquierdo, KPMG New York office managing partner and US sector leader for asset management.

“Partnering with Verizon Business to bring a neutral host network to our new Manhattan headquarters ensures that our people and clients benefit from secure, high-performance connectivity that accelerates collaboration and enables smarter, faster decision-making.”

Jennifer Artley, senior vice-president of 5G acceleration at Verizon Business, said: “KPMG and Verizon have a long history of collaboration, and we are proud to expand our partnership to bring the convenience and reliability of neutral host networking to their landmark Two Manhattan West headquarters.

“This deployment exemplifies how leading organisations are rethinking the workplace experience and leading with connectivity to drive better employee experiences, operational efficiency and business outcomes.”

Verizon recently announced that its neutral host networks were being deployed by leading healthcare providers in the US to help manage increasingly complex data needs for varied user groups at its facilities – for example, neutral host for patients, visitors and other public network users, and private 5G for mission-critical operations.