To transform IoT connectivity, performance and security in challenging environments worldwide in demanding environments, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has entered into a strategic partnership with Celona to launch a private 5G solution, with the two companies describing the move as a “significant leap” in enterprise-grade connectivity that will empower critical operations with “unparalleled” reliability.

The technology in ALE’s private 5G solution, powered by private 5G network firm Celona, is said to be engineered for “ultra-reliable” connectivity in complex industrial settings such as manufacturing, refineries, logistics warehouses and ports, including airport apron/ramp areas.

The private 5G solution is also designed to offer large-area wireless coverage, and secure and reliable high-speed mobility, supporting real-time, critical industrial applications, leading to enhanced internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 integration.

The solution aims to provide a pathway to enable connecting next-generation IoT devices and applications that demand ultra-low latency and deterministic performance in enterprises pioneering the use of state-of-the-art devices and technologies, including autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), robotics, HD video analytics, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, all of which are said to benefit from robust wireless connectivity.

Celona private LTE and 5G access points support a range of spectrum from 3.3 GHz to 4.2 GHz, covering n48, n78 & n77 bands, giving the Celona product support for coverage in US, UK and Europe. Future support for n79 will address Japan and South-east Asia market. Spectrum availability is evolving globally but is closely aligned with the 4 spectrum bands – n48, n77, n78, n79.

In practice, the turnkey solution integrates with ALE’s OmniVista, OmniSwitch and OmniAccess Stellar WLAN networking portfolio, which should enable secure and high quality connectivity and reliable augmented coverage across complex enterprise environments including large outdoor spaces including industrial sites, offices and campuses, according to the company.

Private 5G powered by Celona is said to offer strong security with “robust” SIM authentication, and Celona’s patented MicroSlicing and Aerloc technologies look to offer reliable service and application-level SLAs, policy enforcement and zero-trust security for business-critical applications.

“This exciting partnership with Celona offers the best private 5G wireless solution purpose-built for enterprise environments. The integration into our end-to-end portfolio further enhances our ability to provide enterprise-wide connectivity with unmatched reliability and performance,” said Stephan Robineau, executive vice-president of network business division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

“Furthermore, the advanced private 5G technology aligns perfectly with our security-first approach and our vertical strategy, enabling us to meet the unique demands of industries like energy and utilities, transportation and the manufacturing industry.”

Celona co-founder and CEO Rajeev Shah added: “Our partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is pivotal, and a testament to what can happen when two technology leaders come together. ALE has a rich history of innovation that resulted in world-class solutions.

“At Celona, after years of research and development with a focus on designing for the enterprise, our private 5G solution is best-in-class, highly secure and easy to deploy and manage. It addresses wireless connectivity challenges in complex environments where some businesses still rely on pen and paper. To say this is a gamechanger is truly an understatement.”