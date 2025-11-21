Channel catch-up: News in brief

Before the curtain comes down on another week, there is time to catch up on one partner’s involvement with a Premier League team, a number of partner programmes, and partnerships designed to bolster managed services offerings.

Crayon: The channel player, along with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been chosen by West Ham United Football Club to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered football scouting platform that should transform the way football talent is identified, analysed and recruited.

Tim Ellefsen, vice-president of public cloud at Crayon, said it was a good feather in the cap to be working with the Hammers. “Building on successful AI projects in the German Bundesliga, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what this technology can achieve,” he said. “This collaboration between ourselves, AWS and West Ham United is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. Leveraging data as a key competitive advantage means that this AI-powered scouting tool will revolutionise the way football talent is scouted and evaluated, delivering unmatched accuracy and efficiency to the process.”

Arrow Electronics: The distributor has announced it is working with Supermicro in EMEA, offering AI infrastructure solutions for channel partners across the region. Under the agreement, Arrow will provide channel partners with Supermicro’s complete portfolio of AI-ready infrastructure solutions, including servers, storage systems, switches and software optimised for demanding AI workloads.

Node4: The MSP is working with Nerdio to enhance the delivery of Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) environments for enterprise customers. The partnership will bring together Node4’s Microsoft expertise with Nerdio’s automation and management capabilities for AVD.

“This partnership is an important stage in our AVD journey,” said Andrew Slater, technology and director of cloud at Node4. “We’ve already seen strong success helping customers transition from legacy VDI platforms, and Nerdio adds an important additional layer of automation, optimisation and assurance. It enables us to deliver more value, faster, and reinforces our role as a leading partner for Microsoft cloud desktop modernisation.”

Qodea: The firm has been named a Google Cloud Global Strategic Cyber Security Partner, which has been awarded in recognition of its ability to deliver enterprise security services. “Our partnership with Google Cloud as a Global Strategic Cyber Security Partner, and continued investment in our ‘Agentic SOC’, enables us to deliver advanced, automated defence capabilities, providing organisations of all sizes the tools and services that scale with and adapt to the sophistication of modern threats,” said Alan Paton, CEO of Qodea.