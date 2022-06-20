BCN lands fresh PE backer

The combination of private equity and managed service providers looks set to remain a feature of the market, with ECI opting to make an investment in BCN Group.

Northern-based BCN, which works out of locations in Manchester, Leeds, Runcorn and Bradford, is a Microsoft Direct Tier 1 CSP and Gold Partner. The firm has a 1,000-strong customer base with 30,000 users, boasting a 98% retention rate.

The channel player is no stranger to M&A activity, having sealed five acquisitions of its own since 2018, and is likely to be active again now it has backing from ECI.

“In this age of digital transformation, there is a phenomenal growth opportunity for BCN Group to support clients to solve their IT challenges and achieve the best possible results from technology for their business,” said Rob Davies, CEO at BCN Group.

“ECI are an experienced technology investor, so we are obviously delighted to be partnering with them to deliver on our organic growth potential and to continue to deliver on our M&A strategy,” he added.

In response, Mark Keeley, partner at ECI, said that BCN has proved it can support customers and is therefore primed for further growth.

“The rising importance of IT, digital transformation and cloud adoption, combined with BCN’s fantastic customer reputation, means that BCN is incredibly well positioned to further expand its capability, geographical presence and customer offering both organically and through M&A,” he said.