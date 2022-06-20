rolffimages - stock.adobe.com
BCN lands fresh PE backer
MSP set to continue with its expansive strategy after starting a relationship with a different private equity player
The combination of private equity and managed service providers looks set to remain a feature of the market, with ECI opting to make an investment in BCN Group.
Northern-based BCN, which works out of locations in Manchester, Leeds, Runcorn and Bradford, is a Microsoft Direct Tier 1 CSP and Gold Partner. The firm has a 1,000-strong customer base with 30,000 users, boasting a 98% retention rate.
The channel player is no stranger to M&A activity, having sealed five acquisitions of its own since 2018, and is likely to be active again now it has backing from ECI.
“In this age of digital transformation, there is a phenomenal growth opportunity for BCN Group to support clients to solve their IT challenges and achieve the best possible results from technology for their business,” said Rob Davies, CEO at BCN Group.
“ECI are an experienced technology investor, so we are obviously delighted to be partnering with them to deliver on our organic growth potential and to continue to deliver on our M&A strategy,” he added.
In response, Mark Keeley, partner at ECI, said that BCN has proved it can support customers and is therefore primed for further growth.
“The rising importance of IT, digital transformation and cloud adoption, combined with BCN’s fantastic customer reputation, means that BCN is incredibly well positioned to further expand its capability, geographical presence and customer offering both organically and through M&A,” he said.
Beech Tree Private Equity
BCN has been supported by Beech Tree Private Equity over the past four years, and that relationship has paved the way for the latest chapter with ECI.
“When we backed them in 2018, we could see the potential to create a market-leading Microsoft partner capable of supporting the entirety of a customer’s digital transformation journey,” said Adam Rudd, partner at Beech Tree Private Equity. “Through an alignment of our shared vision and a focused execution of our organic and M&A strategy, we have achieved what we set out to do.
“I am sure with the support ECI will bring the team they will continue on their journey to become the UK’s leading Microsoft-focused MSP.”