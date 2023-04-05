BCM One to gain deeper UK footprint with Pure IP buy

Comms player BCM One has strengthened its position in the UK market with a move to acquire voice provider Pure IP.

The US-based firm has entered into a definitive agreement, pending regulatory approval, that should be wrapped up by June if its gets the green light.

The deal will hand BCM One an office in the UK, one in New Zealand and a ninth in the US. The business also adds more depth on the voice side, with Pure IP coming with the ability to deliver voice support for Microsoft teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom.

Pure IP has also making strides helping customers move away from legacy PSTN systems and sells into 47 countries. In the UK, there has been growing activity across the comms channel around the 2025 PTSN switch-off, with partners urging customers to choose an alternative ahead of the moment systems get mothballed.

As one of the original launch partners for Microsoft Operator Connect, the addition of Pure IP will also bolster BCM One’s Microsoft Teams credentials.

“Pure IP’s expertise migrating enterprise customers from PBX and UCaaS platforms to Microsoft Teams is a perfect complement to the BCM One portfolio,” said Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One.

“The global infrastructure and flexibility to design both Operator Connect and Direct Routing solutions reinforce our leadership position as a next-gen communications and managed services provider. Additionally, Pure IP’s international footprint enables us to extend our platform of services to customers worldwide,” he added.

In response, Gary Forrest, CEO of Pure IP, said the tie-up would support customers that were looking to migrate onto the latest communication platforms.

“The BCM One and Pure IP portfolios are very complementary and will provide a compelling proposition in addressing the changing needs of businesses around the world,” he added. “The synergy between the two organisations will provide a solid foundation for future growth and benefits to our combined customers.”

BCM One has been using acquisition as a means of bolstering its position in the market, with Pure IP marking the ninth deal so far, as the business looks to establish itself as a global provider of enterprise-grade Teams support.

The deal also underlines the extent of the ongoing consolidation across the channel, with several deals already struck this week by firms looking to improve their portfolios. In the past two days, there have already been M&A moves by BCN, Daisy, Apogee and Jigsaw24. The common theme across those transactions is the desire to extend the range of depth of the managed services that can be offered to customers.