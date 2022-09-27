BCN, XBM and Valsoft keep consolidation trend going

The wave of consolidation continues to sweep across the channel, with several moves being made by those keen to bolster their portfolio and reach.

The Manchester-based firm has moved for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central specialist Evo-Soft, in a move that will create a combined business with revenues in excess of £50m.

This is the first deal struck since BCN gained the backing of ECI Partners, and will add more depth to its digital transformation pitch.

Evo-Soft is a Gold Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Partner for Microsoft, and as well as having Dynamics expertise, the firm has also developed its own software, Evo-Supply, for the importation, distribution and manufacturing industries.

“The acquisition of Evo-Soft enables BCN to provide more value to our customers, allowing them to continue their digital transformation journey, exercising the full benefits of the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Rob Davies, CEO of BCN Group. “The existing capabilities around development, Microsoft Modern Workplace, analytics and Microsoft Azure is heightened with the delivery of core business applications services with Microsoft Dynamics.”

In response, Derek Fisher, sales director and founder of Evo-Soft, said it had an established reputation in its target markets and a strong pedigree in the Microsoft ecosystem.

“The BCN acquisition provides a true opportunity for Evo-Soft and our customers to leverage and incorporate the complementary portfolio of relevant and vital IT services required for today’s businesses to continue to scale and thrive,” he said.

XBM The sustainable office technology player has picked up iDoc Services, one of Epson’s heat-free inkjet printer specialists. XBM is already a major player in Epson’s channel, being one of its largest managed point providers, as well as one of only three Solutions+ Platinum Partners. One of the main attractions of iDoc was the firm’s expertise around sustainable technologies and its ability to offer support for heat-free technologies. “We want to lead the expansion of our business with future-proof technologies, and Epson’s eco-conscious print portfolio is standing out in this area,” said Richard Taylor, managing director at XBM. “Sustainability has never been more prominent in the print industry, and acquiring another dealer and customer base that shares this sentiment only strengthens our pursuit to become the UK’s leading managed print provider.” In response, Mark Moore, the outgoing managing director of iDoc Services, said it was important to ensure it sealed a deal that supported staff while continuing to build on its legacy with Epson. “Our priority for the acquisition is ensuring the consistency of good service for our customers across the country, and with XBM I know we’re leaving them in good hands,” he said.