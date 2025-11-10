luckybusiness - stock.adobe.com
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Moves of note at Nozomi Networks, Arc, BCN, Teradata, Synaxon UK, Drata, WatchGuard and Alkira
It’s turning into a busy fourth quarter on the personnel front, with another week containing several moves that will be of interest to the channel.
Nozomi Networks: The operational technology (OT) and internet of things (IoT) security player has made a couple of appointments to strengthen its channel team. Matthew Cowell has joined the company as vice-president of strategic alliances, and Tyson Gerhold becomes vice-president of global partner and channel sales.
“Having the right leaders in place to further strengthen our partner-first strategy is essential to addressing the tremendous market opportunity that exists for Nozomi Networks and our partners,” said the firm’s CEO, Edgard Capdevielle.
“Strong, strategic partnerships are critical to solving our customers’ OT, IoT and CPS security needs,” he said. “Both Matt and Tyson are well respected in the industry and bring deep experience to their roles. They are well-equipped to strengthen Nozomi’s position as the preeminent partner for securing OT and IoT networks.”
Arc: The managed services player has appointed Mark Darrah as its chief technology officer. He was founder and director of NITC, which was acquired by Arc in October 2024.
“As an MSP, we need to learn to adapt to the changing technological landscape, and Arc are already at the forefront of this,” said Darrah. “We want to help deliver solutions, provide efficiency to our customers and help them grow their businesses, which is really important to us. Adapting the technology to bring the best solutions to them is really where we’re looking to focus, and I’m excited to lead Arc into its next chapter, focusing on empowering the businesses we work with through reliable, secure and forward-thinking IT solutions.”
BCN: The services specialist has welcomed Jo Seymour as its chief financial officer. Rob Davies, CEO of BCN, welcomed the appointment. “At BCN, we’re continuing to strengthen our executive team to support our growth and deliver exceptional service to our clients,” he said. “Jo brings a wealth of experience in financial strategy, and her insight and leadership will be instrumental as we scale our services and continue to innovate in the digital transformation, data and AI space.”
Data and AI strategy
Teradata: The red carpet has been rolled out to welcome Josh Fecteau as chief data and AI officer, with a brief to lead Teradata’s enterprise-wide data and AI strategy.
“Josh has already delivered transformative impact at Teradata – from modernising our internal data architecture to leading the development of scalable AI solutions, including agentic AI, that are now shaping our product and services strategy,” said Mike Hutchinson, chief operating officer at Teradata. “His track record of execution and innovation makes him the right leader to accelerate our AI journey and drive meaningful outcomes across the business.”
Synaxon UK: The organisation has appointed Markella Corbetta as category manager, which is a newly created role that focuses on growing fresh business with partners while continuing to build and develop key vendor partnerships. She joins from Ingram Micro, where she gained more than seven and a half years of experience working as business development manager for Dell and in product management.
Mike Barron, UK managing director at Synaxon, said that as the organisation “grows and develops, we need to ensure that we can support our partners in their efforts to drive sales. We’re delighted to be bringing someone with Markella’s qualities and experience on-board. She will play a pivotal role, working with our key reseller and vendor partners, assisting them in maximising the benefits of our services and successfully addressing new business opportunities.”
Drata: The trust management player has chosen Aneal Vallurupalli as its chief financial officer. “As we expand globally and evolve how companies of all sizes operationalise trust, having a proven financial leader like Aneal ensures we can scale with precision and purpose,” said Adam Markowitz, co-founder and CEO of Drata. “His expertise will be instrumental as Drata continues to lead the GRC and Assurance market and invest in new areas that advance our pursuit to help every organisation build and protect trust.”
WatchGuard: The security player has welcomed Joe Smolarski, former Kaseya president and chief operating officer, as its choice for CEO. Vats Srivatsan, former interim CEO of WatchGuard, will continue to serve on WatchGuard’s board of directors. Smolarski will be tasked with driving WatchGuard forward and bringing future growth to the security specialist.
Alkira: The network infrastructure as a service player has hired Maria N Martinez to its advisory board. She was most recently executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Cisco Systems from 2021 to 2024, where she oversaw Cisco’s global customer experience, supply chain, IT, security and trust organisations.
“Maria’s deep operational expertise and her leadership in scaling customer-centric innovation at some of the world’s most respected technology companies make her an invaluable addition to Alkira’s advisory board,” said Amir Khan, CEO and founder of Alkira. “Her guidance will help us continue to redefine how enterprises design, deploy and operate their global networks in the AI era.”