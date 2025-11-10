Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s turning into a busy fourth quarter on the personnel front, with another week containing several moves that will be of interest to the channel.

Nozomi Networks: The operational technology (OT) and internet of things (IoT) security player has made a couple of appointments to strengthen its channel team. Matthew Cowell has joined the company as vice-president of strategic alliances, and Tyson Gerhold becomes vice-president of global partner and channel sales.

“Having the right leaders in place to further strengthen our partner-first strategy is essential to addressing the tremendous market opportunity that exists for Nozomi Networks and our partners,” said the firm’s CEO, Edgard Capdevielle.

“Strong, strategic partnerships are critical to solving our customers’ OT, IoT and CPS security needs,” he said. “Both Matt and Tyson are well respected in the industry and bring deep experience to their roles. They are well-equipped to strengthen Nozomi’s position as the preeminent partner for securing OT and IoT networks.”

Arc: The managed services player has appointed Mark Darrah as its chief technology officer. He was founder and director of NITC, which was acquired by Arc in October 2024.

“As an MSP, we need to learn to adapt to the changing technological landscape, and Arc are already at the forefront of this,” said Darrah. “We want to help deliver solutions, provide efficiency to our customers and help them grow their businesses, which is really important to us. Adapting the technology to bring the best solutions to them is really where we’re looking to focus, and I’m excited to lead Arc into its next chapter, focusing on empowering the businesses we work with through reliable, secure and forward-thinking IT solutions.”

BCN: The services specialist has welcomed Jo Seymour as its chief financial officer. Rob Davies, CEO of BCN, welcomed the appointment. “At BCN, we’re continuing to strengthen our executive team to support our growth and deliver exceptional service to our clients,” he said. “Jo brings a wealth of experience in financial strategy, and her insight and leadership will be instrumental as we scale our services and continue to innovate in the digital transformation, data and AI space.”