CityFibre doubles broadband speed with 5.5Gbps wholesale offer

With rivals BT and Virgin Media O2 going all in on full-fibre network deployment across the UK, the country’s third-largest provider, CityFibre, has today revealed a “multi-gig” broadband product that will enable internet service providers (ISPs) to offer residential and business customers connectivity with symmetrical speeds of 5.5Gbps.

This is twice as fast as the country’s current service of 2.5Gbps, according to CityFibre, made possible by a 10Gbps XGS passive optical network (XGS-PON) technology upgrade that began in 2022, and is already rolled out across 85% of CityFibre’s network and due for completion later this summer. The 5.5Gbps wholesale product will be made available across CityFibre’s nationwide full-fibre network, with faster multi-gig services due to launch in 2026.

CityFibre calculates that its new service will offer data downloads three times faster and uploads 45 times faster than leading rivals’ full-fibre services delivered over a gigabit passive optical network (GPON) network. Indeed, CityFibre claims its upgraded XGS-PON network provides numerous benefits over GPON technology, including network cost savings, reduced power consumption, improved performance and enhanced efficiency.

“The UK’s full-fibre future is here, thanks to CityFibre’s powerful, 10Gbps, XGS-PON network. Our ISP partners are already connecting customers with speeds over 2Gbps and exceeding expectations when it comes to quality and reliability, but our next generation of full-fibre will set a new standard for what’s possible,” commented CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch.

“CityFibre started out to challenge the incumbents and bring choice and competition to the UK market. This is another huge step forward, giving ISPs more power and flexibility than ever before, and bringing affordable multi-gig speeds and an unrivalled experience to millions of UK consumers.”

Along with the 5.5Gbps wholesale announcement, CityFibre revealed that it has completed the primary build of its full-fibre network in Reading. The new network is now ready for service to over 97,000 homes, covering around 98% of homes and most businesses in the town and surrounding areas.

Construction began on the £58m project in 2020, and CityFibre has since laid around 1,230km of dense, full-fibre infrastructure across Reading, which is almost the equivalent of 12 lengths of the town’s local professional football stadium. While the primary build is now complete, CityFibre said it will continue to explore opportunities to connect more homes and businesses, including flats, new-build homes, business parks and homes on private roads.

Residents and businesses in Reading can gain gigabit-capable full-fibre broadband from a range of ISPs, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Giganet and Zen, with other providers expected to join the network soon. All premises passed by the network can schedule a full-fibre installation within five working days of placing an order.

Commenting on the Reading deployment, CityFibre partnership manager Neil Madle said: “Thriving towns like Reading stand to gain significantly from next-generation digital infrastructure, unlocking new growth and opportunities. Connectivity continues to play a vital role for residents, businesses and public services. With our full-fibre network, Reading will enhance its resilience and future-proof its infrastructure, creating value for residents and businesses alike.”