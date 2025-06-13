CityFibre
CityFibre triples business Ethernet availability
UK’s largest independent full-fibre platform provider makes Ethernet services available to 180,000 more UK businesses underpinned by nationwide 10Gb XGS-PON upgrade, with investment in a dedicated business ethernet platform
Just days after launching a wholesale multi-gig broadband product designed to enable internet service providers (ISPs) to offer business customers connectivity with symmetrical speeds of 5.5Gbps, CityFibre has announced that it has tripled the availability of its dedicated, enterprise-grade Ethernet services to serve more than 260,000 UK businesses.
The roll-out incorporates a dedicated business ethernet platform and is supplied by CityFibre’s engineering partner Calix. It is designed specifically to support enterprise-grade service guarantees and brings CityFibre’s full FTTP network online for its Business ISPs.
The increase not only expands the total number of businesses available to partners – rising from 80,000 – but is also said to increases the density of serviceable businesses in its network footprint, making it easier and more efficient for partners to run targeted sales and marketing campaigns. The provider said that it was also committed to delivering “the best economics”, claiming that its Ethernet prices were up to 20% cheaper than its major competitors.
CityFibre said that its investment in its Ethernet services has been underpinned by its nationwide 10Gbps XGS passive optical network (XGS-PON) technology upgrade being rolled out across its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network. This began in 2022 and is already implemented across 85% of CityFibre’s network and is due for completion later this summer. The 5.5Gbps wholesale product will be made available across CityFibre’s nationwide full-fibre network, with faster multi-gig services due to launch in 2026.
“[This] announcement is a reminder that CityFibre is more than just a broadband network. We’re building a digital infrastructure platform that serves the needs of all sectors of the market, from consumer services right through to enterprise-level connectivity,” said Andy Nash, CityFibre director for business, government and mobile.
“Our partners have called for a larger footprint and that is exactly what we are giving them. Tripling our business footprint transforms their addressable market and is a catalyst for growth and shared success. We look forward to our proposition of market leading products, service and economics benefitting even more businesses in the years ahead.”
From a strategic basis, CityFibre said that over the past year, it has worked closely with its partners to speed-up the installation of new business Ethernet connections by up to 40% across its most complex Ethernet installations with permission to work agreed.
CityFibre also revealed that it was introducing a delivery assurance guarantee, providing partners with the confidence of enhanced compensation for any unexpected delays to their installation date.
“As UK businesses increasingly rely on technology to operate, reliable, secure, fast internet access is becoming a strategic asset,” said Nathan Marke, chief strategy officer at CityFibre partner, Giacom.
“The delivery assurance guarantee is a great example of the CityFibre challenger DNA and difference. They have listened to the market and focused not just on great technology, but also predictable installations and great service. This brings invaluable peace of mind for our community of more than 6,000 MSPs and resellers as they deliver critical customer projects.”
Nick Shraga, chief operating officer at Southern Communications, added: “Our customers are growing and adapting fast, powered by outstanding connectivity alongside brilliant customer service. So, CityFibre’s Ethernet expansion, combined with its commitment to competitive pricing and reliable installations, is great news and promises to be a boost for UK businesses.”
