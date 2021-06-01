Ian Georgeson
Vodafone, CityFibre extend partnership to include Ethernet services
Partnership that has gained rapid traction on the home front is taken to the business environment, offering organisations more choice, lower cost and a faster private data network
After becoming the UK’s third-largest domestic fibre infrastructure provider, CityFibre is joining forces with current technology partner Vodafone to enable businesses in 12 towns and cities across the country to address business networking use cases.
The new agreement builds on the companies’ existing partnership and will see businesses offered more choice on a tailored private data network over single or multiple premises. Vodafone 1Gbps and 100Mbps Ethernet services are available on CityFibre’s optical infrastructure in Cambridge, Coventry and Peterborough, and Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Portsmouth and Southend-on-Sea are set to follow.
Vodafone UK currently uses CityFibre FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises) infrastructure to deliver its full-fibre broadband service and sees the new partnership as allowing Ethernet infrastructure to offer more local access options than ever before. Vodafone’s Ethernet services offer businesses of all sizes their own secure, private data network connection, enabling multiple sites to be linked together.
“We already have an extremely successful partnership with CityFibre, so we are delighted to be able to extend this to include Ethernet services,” said Vishal Dixit, strategy and wholesale director of Vodafone UK. “It’s never been more important to ensure our business customers have as much choice as possible, as well as the high-speed and high-quality data service they need to run their business successfully.”
CityFibre chief commercial officer Rob Hamlin added: “We’re delighted to be widening our strategic partnership with Vodafone, enabling them to offer innovative and market-leading Ethernet services over our full-fibre networks. With businesses’ need for reliable, gigabit speed connectivity only set to increase, our world-class networks will reach 30% of the market in the coming years.”
Separately, CityFibre is in partnership with Vodafone to supply FTTP infrastructure for Vodafone’s full-fibre broadband service, including Vodafone Pro Broadband, which offers consumers so-called “unbreakable” broadband at “unbeatable” prices. Pro Broadband packages include integrated features such as hybrid routers that automatically switch to Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down, Wi-Fi boosters that guarantee connection in every room of a house, and access to WiFi Xperts.
CityFibre Pro Broadband packages are available in its nationwide roll-out locations such as those recently revealed, including Middlesbrough, Preston and Peterborough. The provider is also part of the Building Digital UK (BDUK) programme, which was launched in 2018 with £200m of UK government investment with the aim of rolling out FTTP broadband services to rural parts of the country.
Read more about UK gigabit broadband
- Leading ISP Giganet expands South of England service area through expanded partnership with leading infrastructure provider CityFibre to add 22 locations for its full-fibre home broadband services.
- Work starts by altnet Zzoomm to provide full-fibre broadband to more than 37,000 homes and businesses in Staffordshire town of Cannock, with speeds claimed to be up to 33 times faster than those from major providers.
- Centre for Economics and Business study predicts ultrafast fibre-to-the-premises broadband could bring one million people back into the workforce through remote working.
A Computer Weekly Buyers Guide to IoT
In these uncertain times, making solid predictions for the year ahead looks like a definition of a mug's game. While this has been the fuel for the fire for the boom in applications such as video conferencing as used to support remote working, the same really can be said for the internet of things (IoT). Download this E-Guide to find out what enterprises need to know about IoT.