Bounteous x Accolite, Nokia boost 5G API use-case development

As part of the latest expansion of the API ecosystem that it is building with operators, systems integrators, software developers and hyperscalers worldwide, Nokia has signed an agreement with global digital transformation services consultancy Bounteous x Accolite.

Nokia will use its Network as Code platform with developer portal to create new use cases in areas such as healthcare and gaming that now depend on 5G network capabilities. Its overall API strategy is to tap network capabilities and monetise network assets through the creation of new use cases for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal offers developers APIs for tapping into 5G network capabilities such as quality of service (QoS) on demand, device location precision and network slicing, as well as 4G capabilities. It brings together global networks, along with systems integrators and software developers, into a unified ecosystem, using technical standards produced through industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation Camara.

Since its launch almost a year ago, Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 17 network operators and ecosystem partners in Europe, North and South America, and Asia to use the Network as Code platform.

Bounteous x Accolite works across a range of industries, including telecommunications and media, healthcare, and financial services to strengthen customer online experiences with greater product offerings and service delivery.

Under the new partnership, Bounteous x Accolite developers will gain access to operator networks via software development kits (SDK); network API documentation; a ‘sandbox’ to create software code for use case simulation and testing; and code ‘snippets’ that can be included in new applications. The tools are designed to allow developers to leverage network capabilities, such as QoS on demand, and create new use cases and value for their customers.

In the deployment, Bounteous x Accolite and Nokia will initially focus on enabling healthcare applications. An example cited would be to allow patients and hospitals to track ambulance location to accelerate response times in emergency situations.

“We are very pleased to start this journey with Nokia, and to seize the growing opportunity of helping operators deliver greater value from their networks and Nokia’s Network as Code platform,” said Bounteous x Accolite’s general manager of telecom and media, Sanjeev Kumar.

“This agreement is a testament to Bounteous x Accolite’s ongoing commitment to deliver the best digital experiences to customers through our engineering capabilities and partnership with innovative companies.”

Nokia head of network monetisation platform, cloud and network services Shkumbin Hamiti added: “We are thrilled to bring Bounteous x Accolite into the growing ecosystem of partners utilising network APIs.

“With its advanced technology solutions and developer capabilities, Bounteous x Accolite is well-placed to tap the valuable capabilities that 5G and 4G networks offer and create new forms of value for its customers.”