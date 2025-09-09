Nokia readies for comms AI super cycle with R&D facility

The city of Oulu in Finland has received a further boost to its prestige in the field of mobile communications research, design and manufacturing, with Nokia’s opening of what it calls the new home of radio, in the form of a research and development hub for the entire lifecycle of 5G and 6G radio innovation that will design, test and deliver next-generation networks built for artificial intelligence (AI).

And as the ribbons were being cut by Finland president Alexander Stubb to officially open the site, Nokia president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto said the company was embarking on developing the next generation of mobile technologies to address shifting market conditions driven by a forthcoming AI super cycle.

Nokia’s presence in Oulu goes back to 1973, when its radio technology department – with 25 employees and 16 trucks of equipment – moved from Helsinki to the city in Finland’s midlands just below the Arctic Circle, to engage in a secret military radio project. Since then, Nokia operations in Oulu have played a role in each success generation of mobile communications.

Stubb said its creation was a clear statement that it pays to invest in Finland. “It also says that network infrastructure is key – when you’re working on 5G or 6G, you’re creating the neural network of whatever we do in artificial intelligence, whatever we do in robotisation or internet of things,” he said.

Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA was the architect of the site for which construction was carried out by YIT, starting in the second half of 2022, with the first employees moving into the facility in the first half of this year.

Covering the entire lifecycle of product development, the site will host around 3,000 Nokia personnel from 40 nationalities working alongside universities, startups and technology companies in the Oulu region with the stated aim of shaping tomorrow’s networks. Overall, the footprint of the building is 55,000 square metres, including manufacturing, R&D and office space, and the campus will cover the entire product lifecycle of a product, from R&D to manufacturing and testing of the products.

Nokia stresses that sustainability is integral to the facility, with renewable energy used throughout the site, and all surplus energy generated fed back into the district heating system and used to heat 20,000 local households. The onsite energy station is claimed to be one of the world’s largest CO2-based district heating and cooling plants, boasting 100% waste utilisation rate and 99% avoidance in CO2 emissions.

Verification environments The comms firm also boasts that the campus contains some of the world's most advanced radio network laboratory and manufacturing technology, and will provide both simulated and real-world field verification environments to accelerate network evolution, ensuring that secure 5G and 6G networks are designed, tested and built in Europe. The campus will also take advantage of Oulu's ecosystem as a global testbed for networks both for civilian communications applications and defence. Nokia has a long-standing relationship with the university of Oulu, and has already begun research into prospective 6G technologies after providing support for 5G development. A current project with the local university involves 5G-connected construction vehicles as part of a plan to build an autonomous low-emission swarm on infra construction machinery involving excavators, bulldozers, compaction machines and dump trucks. Partners in the project supplying the likes of machine control technologies on control technologies, LiDAR, vehicles, sensing systems and trucks include Novatron, Satel, Desitia, Moptel, Sisu Truck, GIM Robotics and Sandvik. Current work in the defence sector includes a partnership with local firm Bittium, with whom Nokia is building real-time situational awareness through resilient and seamless communications across the battlefield. Nokia is also part of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (Diana) Network creating services for Nato forces. Work in this field has encompassed dual-use technologies; extreme condition technologies; 5G/6G research and AI-enhanced networks; and next-generation hybrid networks allowing person-to-person connectivity between tactical and mobile networks. There is no doubt that the onset of AI has radically transformed the communications industry over the recent past from the context of AI in networking and also networking in AI. But when the Oulu centre was in its design phase, let alone before the digging of the first shovel into the ground in 2022, AI super cycles were not envisaged even if some key applications such as video collaboration and gaming exemplified the need to bolster upstream connectivity capability on networks.

Nokia, Telstra team for network API development: Comms tech provider partners with Australia’s leading telco to give developers access to network APIs to create enterprise applications, including managing network traffic during large events and prioritising traffic. The immediate focus at the base will centre on 5G including 5GPP Standardisation, system-on chips, 5G radio hardware, and software and patents. The Oulu Factory, part of the new campus, will target production of Nokia’s 5G radio and baseband products. In addition, Nokia said its research and innovation would cover product areas from massive MIMO radios such as Osprey and Habrok to next-generation 6G services, creating secure, high-performance, future-proof connectivity. “Our teams in Oulu are shaping the future of 5G and 6G developing our most advanced radio networks,” said Nokia president and CEO Justin Hotard. “Oulu has a unique ecosystem that integrates Nokia’s R&D and smart manufacturing with an ecosystem of partners – including universities, startups and Nato’s Diana test centre. “Oulu embodies our culture of innovation, and the new campus will be essential to advancing connectivity necessary to power the AI super cycle,” he said. “If you look ahead in the world that we’re in at the start of the AI cyber cycle, connectivity is only going to become more essential. “As we think about where we are today, and the dependence we have on our mobile devices, that’s one step,” said Hotard. “But whether it’s augmented reality and virtual reality, drones, robotics, autonomous vehicles: there’s going to be many, many additional places where connectivity becomes essential to delivering, delivering the kind of innovation that will make the world smarter, safer and, ultimately, brighter. We really believe that [the new hub] is a core foundation of that innovation for Nokia.” Expanding on his belief in the importance of ecosystems, he added that one thing he firmly believes in is that, in the world of technology, partnerships is everything. Hotard said that of all the successful technologies, such as cloud and mobile, there wasn’t just one successful firm. There were always partners, whether it was silicon and software, cloud and systems, and there was innovation through collaboration. This, he said, will be true with AI, where the early winners came through partnership and collaboration.

Demand cycle Hotard stressed that such an ecosystem mindset was equally important for Nokia as it looked ahead with 5G and 6G in a marketplace that was going to go through another demand cycle in connectivity. “I think we’re in a period where – you can call it digestion, you can call it balancing – the new applications haven’t formed yet,” he said. “For example, if you think about smart glasses, they create a very different profile for the network than mobile devices, because you’re uploading all of the content, and what’s coming down is much lower. That’s a transition. “We haven’t seen that pivot yet,” said Hotard. “Those types of things will continue to evolve for us. It’s about investing in the core innovation and taking advantage of that opportunity. I believe the AI super cycle will drive investment in mobile infrastructure and mobility over time. And I think that’s going to continue for us. I think it is a massive opportunity.” Uitto cited research backing up the emergence of these dynamics and the way in which upstream will gain importance. “The Bell Labs estimate is that mobile network traffic will grow at the pace of at least 19% – that’s the modest scenario,” he said. “There’s also a 28% CAGR scenario – five times over the next five to six years. So far, the growth in mobile traffic networks has been very much driven by video. “However, now what we foresee is that AI will be driving further traffic growth [through] different types of AI applications,” said Uitto. “And it will also actually change, interestingly, the traffic profile so that the uplink performance from device to the network, that traffic will grow relatively speaking more than the downlink. And what this then drives is network investments. That that’s how we then indirectly benefit, also in the radio access networks from the use of AI.”