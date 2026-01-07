Interview: Diana Schildhouse, chief data and analytics officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Diana Schildhouse, chief data and analytics officer at Colgate-Palmolive, describes herself as a data storyteller – but what does that mean in terms of day-to-day delivery?

“To be successful in roles like this, you must have a deep connection with the business and understand what you’re trying to solve, what their questions are, and then devise solutions,” she says.

“Those solutions could use advanced analytics. Sometimes, it’s about creating simpler solutions. But success is always about solving that business need.”

Schildhouse joined Colgate-Palmolive in April 2021 as chief analytics and insights officer. She was previously at Mattel for eight years, latterly as senior vice-president for global strategy, insights and analytics. Schildhouse has also worked for Westfield, Merrill Lynch and Disney.

“Most of my experience has been in consumer-facing companies,” she says.

“In terms of my career, I’ve always been in functions like advanced analytics, insights and strategy. When I saw the opportunity with Colgate-Palmolive, I thought about the breadth and scale of the company. It was an exciting opportunity for me to come in and build from the ground up, while leveraging the scale of the business.”

Schildhouse joined the company in a newly created role to develop an analytics and insights strategy for an organisation that operates in over 200 countries and territories globally. After proving her success in this role, she assumed her current position in June 2025, where the breadth of responsibilities increased to include oversight for data and artificial intelligence (AI).

“I had already been running some of those areas, but it made sense for us to bring everything together,” she says.

“You can’t build and scale all the exciting, advanced analytics solutions and everything with AI unless you have data foundations. Many companies are on this journey. They recognise that gaining value from all this data-enabled technology depends on key elements like data strategy, data governance, and a series of related topics.”

Supporting growth Schildhouse reports to Colgate-Palmolive’s chief growth officer. Her peers include executives responsible for digital transformation, supply chain, innovation, research and development, global marketing, strategy and sustainability. She says the organisational structure makes it easier to tie data to long-term aims. “The farther away you are from the business, the harder it is to make connections and drive impact,” she says. “What appealed to me here was the fact that analytics and insights were part of the business and growth area of the company. I thought that would position me well to drive value through the work that I’m doing.” “You can’t build and scale all the exciting, advanced analytics solutions and everything with AI unless you have data foundations. Gaining value from all this data-enabled technology depends on key elements like data strategy, data governance, and a series of related topics” Diana Schildhouse, Colgate-Palmolive Almost five years into her work with the company, Schildhouse says it’s been an exciting and enjoyable ride. “We’ve had lots of success in what we’ve done with our analytics and data transformations here,” she says. “It’s fulfilling to see that my amazing team is driving a lot of that success.” Joining the company in a new role meant she had a blank page for analytics and insight strategy. She began by asking the business about its major challenges and exploring the potential of technology to help solve those concerns. As part of her efforts, she tracked and traced performance to ensure success. “That’s something I’m obsessed with, because if we can’t show the value and impact we’re getting, then we could be building the most brilliant solutions and passing them over the fence to the business, but if they don’t actually use them, then we didn’t achieve what we were trying to do,” she says. Whether it’s for pricing analytics, revenue generation, cost optimisation, or intellectual property creation, Schildhouse has developed frameworks that ensure the solutions her team creates can be scaled globally to deliver value. She says the general direction of travel for data-led transformation at Colgate-Palmolive is about giving the people in the business tools to make better decisions quickly. “We want them to have information at their disposal,” she says. “Some of the things we’ve built internally can compute billions of scenarios. So, it’s not just a matter of changing where teams spend their time. Some of the things we can do now, you couldn’t have completed a few years ago. Our work is about helping business teams use data and analytics in predictive, diagnostic and then prescriptive ways to make faster, more informed decisions.”

Embracing AI Schildhouse’s team conceptualises, builds, deploys and embeds AI-enabled solutions, including machine learning models and predictive and prescriptive analytics, across Colgate-Palmolive globally. One example includes revenue growth management (RGM) analytics, which covers key concerns such as pricing and trade promotions. She says RGM was identified as one of the areas where her team could have the biggest impact when she joined the company. They developed an in-house diagnostic and predictive tool that helped staff on the ground understand scenarios and make faster pricing decisions. That tool was scaled globally. The team also tracked usage to ensure the technology was effective. The team used successes in RGM as a platform for developments in other areas. Schildhouse refers to promotion and calendar optimisation technology, which business users suggested was an area that could benefit from better analytics. They piloted, tested and refined this tool and are now pushing it out globally to boost pricing and promotions analysis. Schildhouse’s team is also exploring generative AI (GenAI) in product innovation. Guided by a business-first approach, her team assessed potential technological solutions. They mapped out how the company’s marketers create and test new product concepts, and considered how AI could be deployed to make that process faster, easier and more effective. Along with technology partner Market Logic, the data team created an insights hub. Marketers can use natural language to query data and receive instant insights from the hub. “That was the first step that helped us understand unmet consumer needs,” she says. As a second stage, they developed a tool to help support the creation of product concepts that fit these consumer needs. As part of an innovation funnel, Schildhouse says marketers can test their ideas rapidly in a digital twin. Developed in-house, the twin allows professionals to test their concepts cost-effectively for specific demographic groups. “This multi-stage approach has been one of our most successful applications of GenAI to an important business area,” she says. “It’s about ensuring there’s a human in the loop and helping our innovation teams get to faster insights and to develop many more concept ideas.”

Establishing priorities Schildhouse says one of her team’s main priorities is to innovate in an area known as omni-demand generation, which she explains is an approach that helps the company meet its consumers with the products they need. This work will incorporate progress in key areas, such as RGM, plus media, marketing and e-commerce analytics. “We have some exciting things planned there,” she says, referring to her team’s aims. “Then I would just definitely say AI – so, continued experimentation, and moving to scale on many of the things that we've already piloted within that area.” Read more interviews with data leaders Ian Ruffle, head of data and insight, RAC: Real-time data insights and artificial intelligence are central to supporting the RAC’s motoring services and to getting drivers back on the road as quickly as possible.

Fausto Fleites, vice-president of data intelligence, ScottsMiracle-Gro: The data leader’s hands-on experience with machine learning has helped to build a three-part strategy to maximise the benefits of AI at the gardening specialist.

Richard Masters, vice-president of data and AI, Virgin Atlantic: The airline’s data chief is applying his expertise as a PhD in astrophysics to the nitty-gritty details of using artificial intelligence to improve customer experience. Schildhouse says her team considers AI initiatives via a framework that explores both horizontal and vertical elements. The horizontal elements are the underpinning tools and foundations that allow the company to scale its successful AI initiatives globally and effectively. The vertical elements, meanwhile, are the company’s priority areas for GenAI. “Our plans for the next couple of years are very closely tied to that framework, but innovation always starts with our strategy – that’s key in helping us know where to focus,” she says. Over the next 24 months, her internal team will continue to focus on the data strategy and governance foundations that she says are crucial to scaling analytics and AI initiatives. “We’ll be putting a lot more focus on data transformation, and we’ve already made really great strides in that area, as well as building and launching data products that are reusable and governed. We’ll also be looking at AI and what’s the next generation for us,” she says, including developing data-enabled services for the company’s customers. “There’s always a portion of what we’re doing that’s focused on exploring those edge cases of what could be the next most impactful area for the company. We want to create products that delight customers, meet their needs and provide the benefits that they’re looking for.”