Interview: Ian Ruffle, head of data and insight, RAC

Ian Ruffle, head of data and insight at the RAC, says the key to exploiting data assets is twofold – understanding the business problem and having a great team that’s capable of finding the right technological solutions.

“I need people who are empowered, keen, enthusiastic and willing to share knowledge,” he says, outlining the importance of talent to the effective deployment of data-hungry systems and services in the digital age. Rather than finding a suitable challenge for a technology that’s already been procured, Ruffle wants his team to engage with their functional peers.

“As a data leader in business, success is all about people coming to us and saying, ‘We’ve got a problem. Can you find the solution?’” he says.

“I can then go to my team and say, ‘Has anyone got a solution?’ It’s their job to be aware of the capabilities. So, it’s a problem-led approach, but you need to make sure you’ve got the answers up your sleeve, which, for me, is all about the people.”

It’s an approach to technology implementation that Ruffle has refined during his career. He’s been with the motoring services provider since February 2013. Having cut his teeth in a range of marketing roles, he joined the organisation as customer relationship management (CRM) capability manager. In this role, he managed the company’s core marketing technology, working closely with the campaign team and the firm’s analysts.

As Ruffle proved his capabilities, he took on elevated roles, becoming head of marketing technology before assuming his current role as head of data and insight, where he reports to the RAC’s marketing chief, Alex Heath. Ruffle says it is a fast-paced role, and the speed of change suits him well.

“People say you get the absolute most out of me when time is tight,” he says. “Working at the RAC isn’t for everyone, because it’s fast-paced. We move very quickly. We make decisions quickly. It’s all about failing fast to be able to move on and make changes. The aim is to come up with a proof of concept and embed it.”

Ruffle says his team’s ability to deliver data projects has transformed over the past five years. “We’re looking at using data and insight to drive and change the organisation,” he says. “And that focus, alongside my more senior roles, is exciting. I’m rubbing shoulders with some incredibly talented people.”

Transforming front-end systems While Ruffle has always ensured his technical capabilities are up to date, he recognises that the pace of digital and data innovation has quickened over the past few years. It’s a tough challenge for any individual to keep abreast of all the changes in the IT industry, let alone someone who’s spent a big proportion of their working life in marketing. Ruffle’s answer is to lean on trusted lieutenants in his team. “It’s important to get the right people around you,” he says. “As a modern data leader, you need to be encouraging people to be learning and growing and empowering them to do a great job. I can’t do everything across a broad breadth of disciplines.” Ruffle says being a great boss and attracting the right talent is the way forward. “You want staff to be motivated and encouraged to feel like they can drive the agenda,” he says. “It’s important to get the right people around you. As a modern data leader, you need to be encouraging people to be learning and growing, and empowering them to do a great job. I can’t do everything across a broad breadth of disciplines” Ian Ruffle, RAC “I love working with my people. If you’ve got an idea, you can sow the seed in someone, and then they come back and play their theory back, and you can say, ‘Yeah, we’ll do that’.” One of the team’s priority projects is a transformation of the RAC’s front-end marketing technology. The company uses a legacy system with a relational data model. “It’s very batch-based,” he says. “There are some real-time use cases associated with the system, but it’s become prohibitive from a cost perspective to do everything that we need to do.” Ruffle says the transformation process involves moving to a new supplier called Bloomreach. This agentic personalisation technology will sit on top of the RAC’s existing Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform. His organisation will be working with technology specialist Caci to deploy the Bloomreach technology over the next nine months. The result of this work should be a modern system that offers real-time and AI capabilities. “That is quite a major project for us,” says Ruffle. “We’re consolidating four different suppliers in total, and probably six pieces of technology across those suppliers, into one central solution. The back end will be Snowflake, and Bloomreach will be dealing with a lot of the front-end stuff, which should mean the seamless integration of data is so much easier.”

Creating great experiences Another important area of work is boosting operational efficiency. Many of these efforts are focused on two of the biggest cost areas of the business – the call centre and traffic patrols. A large proportion of the organisation’s enterprise information is now held in Snowflake, using a robust data model. Ruffle says in-house developed application programming interfaces (APIs) stream data on real-time use cases back to the platform and the people in the call centre. “It’s about the ability to know someone’s broken down at the roadside and to send them a real-time communication, with more accurate updates than we were ever capable of before. We’ve revolutionised the whole dispatch process on the other side of the call centre,” he says. “We’ve built a single screen for users, powered by the data in Snowflake and via various web services to make the call centre experience seamless, rather than having three or four different operational systems.” Ruffle says the joined-up approach makes it much easier for operational staff dealing with customers to answer important questions, such as whether an individual at the roadside has RAC cover. Before bringing data together, staff had to log in to different systems to confirm a customer was covered. Now, staff benefit from the single-screen approach. We’ve got a platform powered by modern technology. The focus on technology and data driving change in the call centre and at roadside operations has been immense, and it’s been the backbone to the last few years of evolution at the RAC Ian Ruffle, RAC “We’ve got a platform powered by modern technology,” he says. “So the focus on technology and data driving change in the call centre and at roadside operations has been immense, and it’s been the backbone to the last few years of evolution at the RAC.”

Managing complex scenarios After evaluating potential solutions, the organisation deployed its first Snowflake platform for the marketing department in early 2020. Ruffle says the AI Data Cloud’s scalability and its integration with the company’s existing Microsoft Azure architecture were important success factors. Since 2020, the RAC has expanded its use of the Snowflake platform beyond the marketing department. Now, in addition to providing a single source of truth for the business, the company uses the Snowflake Marketplace, which is an online platform where users can access third-party data to augment their own insights. Ruffle explains how his organisation uses this data to enrich its own insights and decision-making processes. “There’s a whole bunch of events data that we get, which includes things as simple as bank holidays, but also includes things like Glastonbury and other events where you might see gatherings of people in specific areas,” he says. “Having easy access to information that’s comprehensive and maintained is great, because trying to gather that data manually is almost impossible, and to get the level of detail around the scale of the event is transformational.” The RAC has also developed its own unified insights platform. This pane-of-glass application, known as Mavis, uses Snowflake’s Cortex AI tool to summarise data insights. Agents working in the RAC’s operations hub can use Mavis to find important customer information, such as cover entitlements. “We’ve got all the information in one place now, which is easy, so the application will help you find the customer and fully understand their entitlement, which is more complicated than you’d think. There are a lot of nuances to the cover that people are entitled to,” says Ruffle. “It’s about being able to get that level of detail and having accurate information at your fingertips. When you get to the much more complex scenarios, we’re helping an agent to make decisions. Our agents can see the recommendations and make decisions. That type of recommendation wasn’t possible just a few years ago.”