How Globe is driving data analytics with Snowflake

In the Philippines, which has a highly competitive telecoms market where consumers switch telcos based on prices alone, operators have had to think out of the box to retain and attract customers through innovative services and a superior customer experience.

For Globe Telecom, the largest telco in the country, the use of data to deliver personalised and customised services for customers is key to staying ahead of rivals.

“We want to have a relationship with customers, and one of our most important initiatives is to build a customer portrait so we can truly understand our customers and know their interests, sentiments and satisfaction,” said Dan Natindim, vice-president at Globe’s enterprise data office.

Serving as a centre of excellence, the enterprise data office, which is responsible for all aspects of data management, including data governance, data quality and data engineering, has been supporting business intelligence, data visualisation and advanced analytics initiatives across the company.

These initiatives range from product recommendations based on a customer’s usage patterns, to airtime loans for prepaid customers that ran out of airtime, to network planning. “At the end of the day, it’s about being able to handle data well and enable every organisation at Globe to function better,” said Natindim.

Underpinning Globe’s data analytics initiatives is its data warehouse, an on-premise system that it migrated to Snowflake in just 53 days, thanks to its diligence in governing, cleansing and cataloguing data, which organisations often struggle with in their data analytics journeys.

But despite having well-established data management practices, Globe still faced scalability challenges with an on-premise data warehouse, prompting it to move to a cloud-based environment.

“There was more data being produced and we were getting more granular with the use of data, such as using log files to predict certain things,” said Natindim. “And with 5G, there’s just more and more data, so how can we scale and launch more applications and solutions?”

After defining its data analytics roadmap and testing different tools, Globe ran a proof of concept of Snowflake across its organisation. What sealed the telco’s decision to go with Snowflake was the software’s ability to take complexity out of data.

“We have the data, but the challenge is with last-mile analytics that makes data tangible and usable for users without technical skills or having to learn Python,” he said.

“Snowflake makes data very accessible with just SQL skills. It allows users to create their own reports and answer their own questions. We’re able to do things at speed and it is highly performant.

“Because of our big data, we do very heavy report processing that sometimes takes hours, and in some cases the reporting load conflicts with critical workloads. With a cloud solution like Snowflake, we are able to address that.”

Globe has a very active data analytics community, with over 1,000 members from finance, mobile broadband, networks and other business units. Natindim said they have been keen to learn more about Snowflake since a launch event which was attended by over 200 people.

But rather than take a big-bang approach towards its Snowflake deployment, Globe is rolling out the tool to different business units over time. The first group to adopt it was its customer relationship management teams, which can now use the tool to personalise services for customers, said Natindim.