Aiven expands in APAC, builds new capabilities

Aiven has been expanding its footprint in Asia-Pacific (APAC), growing its revenues and headcount by over 100% over the past year alone.

It recently appointed a new regional vice president, Olivier van Grembergen, to build on that momentum and capitalise on the growing opportunities in managed services for databases and data platforms.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Aiven provides managed services for open source databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, as well as a managed service for Apache Kafka, the open source event streaming platform which accounts for the bulk of its revenues.

Before Aiven established a presence in APAC, the company had not focused on growing its business in the region even through it had local customers that sought out its services, said Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO and co-founder of Aiven.

“Some customers from APAC found us online early on, but we’ve never really focused on our go-to-market in this region,” Saarenmaa said. “It was more opportunistic and while we were very happy to have those customers, it was more of them finding us rather than us making a deliberate effort to market to local customers.”

Aiven now sees more opportunities from customers in APAC that are building next-generation applications and technologies, not just migrating existing workloads, such as on-premise databases, to the cloud, Saarenmaa said.

In Indonesia, those customers include GoTo Financial, which is using Aiven’s managed Kafka service to consolidate separate Kafka instances. Saarenmaa said most Kafka customers also tend to use Aiven’s database offerings to store their events data.

Japan, where Aiven has a team of five people, is another market with great potential, given that it is the world’s third largest economy with room to grow in terms of cloud adoption, Saarenmaa said

“It’s a very interesting market for us, but we also realised that Japan is very far behind in adopting cloud technologies. It’s just a matter of time before everybody moves to the cloud, so we have to find the right partners who are trusted by customers looking to reinvent themselves.”

Competitive landscape The market for managed services for databases and data platforms is dotted with players such as public cloud providers that host not only their own proprietary cloud databases, but also open source databases. There are also commercial open source companies like Confluent that offer managed Kafka services. Saarenmaa said Aiven delivers its services through major public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, and while its customers are customers of those hyperscalers, they may not want to lock themselves into proprietary cloud databases. “We also have ISV [independent software vendor] customers who are building software for their customers in different public clouds and we are able to provide them with a solution that offers the same experience across all of them,” he added. On the competition with Confluent, Saarenmaa pointed out that customers will only be able to get Kafka services from its rival, but “oftentimes when you're building something big and complex, you need things beyond Kafka”. “You need databases, metrics and monitoring systems, so you’d need to approach other vendors to get access to a suite of solutions, or you could work with us who can give you one platform with all these technologies,” he added. Saarenmaa also warned about “proprietary licences” that some commercial open source companies apply to much of their technology, noting that while “you are still allowed to look at the code, they don't allow you to build a business on the code”.