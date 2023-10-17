Park Place Technologies expands UK presence with Xuper buy

Datacentre and networking specialist Park Place Technologies has expanded its UK footprint with the acquisition of Xuper.

The addition of the Derby-based IT solutions provider gives Park Place more reach across the country, plus a further presence in the US and Germany, offering maintenance and professional services.

The deal will also see Xuper chairman and managing director Peter Grogan take retirement after helping the deal get through a transition period.

Xuper’s engineering staff are also an asset, with the average period of service being 20-plus years in the field.

Chris Adams, president and CEO of Park Place Technologies, said the acquisition, the terms of which have not been disclosed, would support its ambition to provide high levels of customer service.

“Xuper has a long list of industry accolades and certifications, and nearly four decades of exceptional customer service,” he said.

“For decades, Xuper has been a well-respected brand. Its culture of finding solutions and building long-term partnerships mirrors Park Place’s mission. Their commitment to channel partners is a complement to our work with the globe’s most accomplished channel companies,” he said.

The Xuper deal comes on the heels of a move by Park Place for Entuity, a network performance monitoring software player.

Park Place has been on a mission to develop its UK presence over the past few years as the firm expands beyond its US base. It identified the need for services and maintenance for datacentre customers across the country.

Elsewhere in the channel, the appetite for partnerships, both via acquisitions or alliances, has been on display, with a move by IT services player STX Next to partner with generative artificial intelligence (AI) search and insights cloud player Squirro.

The tie-up will give STX Next more AI capabilities and support the firm’s ambition to build a global reputation for expertise in that area.

Ronald Binkofski, CEO of STX Next, said the partnership would help the firm grow its business throughout DACH and beyond.

“Together, we envision a future where our combined expertise will help customers break new ground in terms of how they manage and utilise their data. We want to help transform not just the businesses we work with, but the industries in which they operate, and believe this partnership will help us achieve this,” he said.

Dorian Selz, co-founder and CEO of Squirro, said the relationship would get artificial intelligence tools into the hands of more customers.

“Together, we’re bringing cutting-edge AI technologies to empower businesses with tailored solutions and top-notch services. We focus on data analytics and insights to increase efficiency and save operational costs. We’re committed to delivering tangible value from data, bridging the gap between data and practical insights to drive business growth and innovation,” he said.