Toob, CityFibre extend gigabit reach

UK broadband providers of all sizes are accelerating the roll-out of gigabit networks, with Portsmouth’s Toob expanding its full-fibre service to increase digital accessibility and inclusion in the Locks Heath area of Hampshire, while CityFibre has announced it has laid 1,672km of full-fibre internet beneath the streets of Glasgow.

After securing significant funding in 2023, Toob is investing £5m building its own local infrastructure around Locks Heath. Beginning across Locks Heath, Park Gate, Warsash and surrounding areas, the roll-out will see 12,000 homes and businesses able to access Toob’s full-fibre network with services ready for its first connections from July 2024.

With headquarters in Portsmouth, Toob started its service in Southampton. The move into Locks Heath follows rapid growth across Hampshire, Surrey, Dorset, Sussex and Berkshire. The company believes that as the cost-of-living crisis continues, broadband should be available for all and that affordable full-fibre services could be a digital lifeline for many. Toob also has policy of no in-contract price rises.

“We are delighted that our network is expanding to Locks Heath, Park Gate, Warsash, and the surrounding areas. Toob has been built on our belief that access to fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world,” said Toob CEO Nick Parbutt. “That’s why we are committed to delivering the fastest, most reliable service, using the latest full-fibre technology, at an affordable price.”

Toob has also launched its service on CityFibre’s gigabit networks in Portsmouth, Havant, Brighton, Worthing, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Reading, Bracknell, Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham.

In Glasgow, the UK’s largest independent full-fibre platform now means there is enough fibre connecting the city to stretch the length of the River Clyde 10 times, according to CityFibre. Customers in the city can already connect to gigabit services from a choice of providers including UK launch partner Vodafone on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, as well as TalkTalk, Giganet, Brillband and Brawband.

“We are at an exciting stage in our Glasgow build, having laid a huge 1,672km of full-fibre infrastructure below the streets of Scotland’s biggest city representing a significant landmark in our roll-out,” said Paul Wakefield, CityFibre’s partnership manager for Glasgow.

“With our network now live across many areas of the city, residents and businesses can take advantage of all full-fibre connectivity has to offer. I’d encourage everyone seeking a faster and more reliable broadband service to check their postcode on our website to find which internet service providers are available in their area.”