UK National Parks deploys AI, IoT to transform environmental monitoring

On the back of research showing 82% of the country wishes to spend more time in nature but with less than one in 10 (8%) able to do so daily, Vodafone UK has embarked on a partnership with the UK’s National Parks designed to show how technology can power sustainable transformation supporting both conservation and climate resilience, specifically providing the institution with high-resolution data on biodiversity health, visitor impact and environmental change.

Attracting more than 104 million visits each year, the UK has 15 National Parks: 10 located in England, three in Wales and two in Scotland. Combined, they span almost 10% of land, and are more than just protected landscapes. Last year marked the 75th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act, which laid the foundation for the creation of these protected spaces.

Each National Park is managed by an authority, an independent body funded by the central government and other sources. The authorities do not own all of the land in the National Parks, but are tasked with conserving and enhancing the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of these areas. They promote opportunities for the public to experience and understand the unique qualities of National Parks, while fostering the economic and social well-being of local communities.

Going forward, National Parks are committed to leading a transition towards what they believe will be a fairer, greener and healthier future. Vodafone said its move is a response to strong public demand for tech-enabled solutions to environmental challenges. Its research shows that 78% of the UK public believe businesses should play a role in protecting nature, with 48% supporting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile data for monitoring wildlife and environmental conditions.

To this end, the partnership will see Vodafone deliver to National Parks over the next three years AI-powered habitat mapping, smart sensor networks and real-time geospatial monitoring across all 15 locations. Beginning in 2025, Vodafone will start working with UK National Parks on several key projects, including AI Habitat Mapping, a restoration project in Eryri National Park, and a community engagement programme in Northumberland National Park.

The partnership will initially focus on the roll-out of AI-powered habitat mapping across all 15 parks. This is intended to help transform the approach to conservation by securing detailed habitat and biodiversity data in just a fraction of the time it would take to produce manually. Vodafone will also use its technology to help provide the National Parks with real-time, high-resolution data on biodiversity, visitor impact and habitat health. All of which builds on Vodafone’s recent network-as-a-sensor trial in support of flood forecasting along the River Severn.

The partnership will also include a programme of initiatives designed to support access to nature and drive awareness of the health benefits it can bring. These projects will focus on how to increase engagement with the natural world, help more people access the National Parks, and support the existing 90 million annual visitors as they explore everything the National Parks have to offer.

Catherine Mealing-Jones, CEO of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and National Parks Partnerships board member, said: “The outstanding beauty of our National Parks is unquestionable, but their value goes far beyond that. They play a vital role in restoring nature, supporting climate adaptation and driving jobs. Yet there are still barriers stopping some people spending time in nature – whether that’s confidence or simply knowing where to go.

“That’s why partnerships with organisations like Vodafone, are critical to help remove barriers and provide new tools and ideas that open up our National Parks to everyone – whilst protecting them for future generations.”

Nicki Lyons, chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Vodafone UK, added: “For more than 40 years, we’ve been connecting our customers to the people, places and things they love. As The Nation’s Network, this also includes our natural environment. This new partnership with the National Parks brings our technology together with on-the-ground initiatives to make a real impact.

“Importantly, our research not only shows that people want to engage more with nature, but that they expect businesses to play their part too, so we are proud to help meet that challenge.”