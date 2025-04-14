Nokia networking backbone firms up ResetData AI factory

In today’s era of artificial intelligence (AI), sovereign AI – which ensures systems and data stay within a country’s jurisdiction – are key to promoting national security and compliance with domestic laws and regulations. Noting that the concept is critical to its country’s international competitiveness, Australian cloud provider ResetData has implemented a new Nokia-based networking backbone that supports immediate roll-out of its sovereign AI factory datacentres across the continent.

Backed by Australasian real estate fund manager Centuria Capital Group, ResetData offers services including AI factories, an AI marketplace and cloud to deliver on-shore and on-demand AI machine learning and large language model (LLM) capabilities for government and enterprise.

The company said that it is working in a business environment where 90% of all data is less than two years old, 80% of it is unstructured and 70% of enterprises are using AI to unlock it.

ResetData said that its commitment to sovereign AI means tens of thousands of Australian teams can access this critical capability for the first time to “transform how we live, work and play”. To that end, it is targeting an Australian cloud services market that saw a 19% year-on-year increase in 2024.

From a technology basis, ResetData’s AI factories deploy liquid immersion cooling said to be up to 10 times as efficient as legacy designs, and can cut cloud costs by 40% and emissions by 45% to deliver more sustainable AI cloud operations. It added that that legacy air-cooled data centres are poorly placed to deliver next-generation AI capabilities, with some already burn more energy cooling than computing.

By contrast, ResetData said its NVIDIA-certified multi-megawatt H200 GPU-cluster supercomputer design is purpose built for faster AI training and deeper AI inferencing. Its national roll-out starts with Australia’s “first sovereign public AI factory”, AI-F1, in Melbourne’s CBD, in Q2, 2025. New capacity releases from GPUaaS to entire AI factories are now available.

Commencing in Melbourne’s CBD, ResetData will deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router in commercial properties nationwide as part of a series of “highly efficient and sustainable liquid immersion-cooled AI factories”. While addressing precision timing and other key requirements that are fundamental to the performance of AI infrastructure, Nokia said that its FP5-based IP platform provides “super-fast, reliable and highly secure” performance at scale. In doing so, Nokia said that its approach will also “revolutionise” data centre operations by delivering a 75% reduction in energy consumption over previous generations.

Functioning as a datacentre gateway to front-end ResetData’s Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) clusters, the FP5-based 7750 SR-1x will also enable connectivity between datacentres and to the internet with routing scale, reaching speeds of up to 800Gbps.

“Together with the ResetData AI Marketplace, our roll-out is delivering critical AI, machine learning and LLM capabilities on-shore and on-demand for the first time,” said Karl Kloppenborg, chief technology officer at ResetData.

“To make it happen, we needed a partner as committed to sustainability as we are, with local resourcing and global reach, who could meet a demanding timeline, scale from single GPUs to entire AI factories, and replicate Melbourne’s launch nationally. Nokia has been a core partner at every step.”

Vach Kompella, senior vice-president and general manager of IP Networks at Nokia, added: “As dynamic new-generation cloud builders like ResetData seize the opportunities that artificial intelligence generates, Nokia is ready with an IP portfolio primed for the stringent and exacting data demands of AI infrastructure.

“Combining speed, capacity and reliability with cost-efficiency and sustainability, Nokia IP is a top choice for the world’s most modern and secure datacentres. We are pleased to partner with ResetData as they deliver Australia’s first sovereign AI at scale.”