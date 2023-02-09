SCC joins HP on tree-planting drive

SCC has shown its commitment to supporting HP’s climate change goals, with the channel player joining the vendor in planting hundreds of trees.

The firms have planted 500 trees in New Forest National Park, in partnership with Forestry England, which will add to the total of 60,000 trees that HP has planted in the UK and Ireland as part of its commitment of hitting one million into the ground by the end of this year.

Paul Southall, head of sustainability at Rigby Group, SCC’s parent company, joined staff earlier this week for a Tree Planting Day.

“The UK is in the bottom 10% globally for biodiversity, and restoring the UK’s tree coverage is essential to improving biodiversity levels and the country’s ability to reach net zero,” he said. “It’s important that companies like SCC and HP continue to take their responsibility to sustainability and the environment seriously, and keep setting and meeting ambitious targets such as HP’s Climate Action Goals.”

HP UK and Ireland channel director Neil MacDonald said it worked with partners like SCC because dealing with climate change was not a solo effort.

“We all have a critical role to play in protecting our planet, and it requires collaborative action,” he said. “Our work through the HP Amplify Impact partner programme is a good example of how we can drive partnership and sustainable impact at scale.

“Restoring and protecting the world’s trees and forests will be crucial in the battle against climate change and Britain’s declining biodiversity,” added MacDonald. “We’re committed to ensuring a forest-positive future in the right way, by partnering with experts in reforestation like Forestry England to maintain and enhance a local area’s existing natural biodiversity.”