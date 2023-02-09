freshidea - stock.adobe.com
SCC joins HP on tree-planting drive
Channel partner adds its backing to vendor’s goal of planting a million tress globally this year
SCC has shown its commitment to supporting HP’s climate change goals, with the channel player joining the vendor in planting hundreds of trees.
The firms have planted 500 trees in New Forest National Park, in partnership with Forestry England, which will add to the total of 60,000 trees that HP has planted in the UK and Ireland as part of its commitment of hitting one million into the ground by the end of this year.
Paul Southall, head of sustainability at Rigby Group, SCC’s parent company, joined staff earlier this week for a Tree Planting Day.
“The UK is in the bottom 10% globally for biodiversity, and restoring the UK’s tree coverage is essential to improving biodiversity levels and the country’s ability to reach net zero,” he said. “It’s important that companies like SCC and HP continue to take their responsibility to sustainability and the environment seriously, and keep setting and meeting ambitious targets such as HP’s Climate Action Goals.”
HP UK and Ireland channel director Neil MacDonald said it worked with partners like SCC because dealing with climate change was not a solo effort.
“We all have a critical role to play in protecting our planet, and it requires collaborative action,” he said. “Our work through the HP Amplify Impact partner programme is a good example of how we can drive partnership and sustainable impact at scale.
“Restoring and protecting the world’s trees and forests will be crucial in the battle against climate change and Britain’s declining biodiversity,” added MacDonald. “We’re committed to ensuring a forest-positive future in the right way, by partnering with experts in reforestation like Forestry England to maintain and enhance a local area’s existing natural biodiversity.”
A positive move
Some in the market have expressed wariness over tree planting, with debates about the level of impact it has on climate change, but a spokesperson for the land manager that hosted the SCC/HP tree-planting day was clear it was a positive move.
“With corporate partnership support, we’re able to plant more trees, which is a vital tool in addressing the climate and ecological emergencies,” they said. “Planting trees is one of the most effective ways of removing carbon from the atmosphere, and will enhance habitats to support wildlife and provide cleaner air to benefit local communities.
“Over the coming years, these trees planted in the New Forest will be looked after by Forestry England’s local team of experts to help them reach their full potential. We are grateful for HP and SCC’s support today, and [for them] being part of the solution that really makes a difference.”
Using trees to combat climate change is a method that is shared by other players in the market. Last month, Acer kicked off a campaign where it would plant a tree in a school’s name as part of its Education Forest. Schools can sign up to the programme for free and track the progress of their named tree.