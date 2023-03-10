HP building on sustainability programme

HP is looking to continue developing its sustainability partner programme as it marks almost two years of working with the channel to take proactive steps to protect the environment.

The supplier’s Amplify Impact programme has a strong emphasis on encouraging partners to sign the pledge and commit to helping with climate action.

Neil Macdonald, UK and Ireland channel director at HP, shared some insights into the progress made and the ambition for the programme as it enters a third year.

“Since 2021, HP has worked incredibly hard to engage and onboard as many partners as possible onto the programme,” he said. “The response has been overwhelming, with 80% of UK partners by revenue having signed the HP Amplify Impact Pledge. As well as being our responsibility, it is a competitive advantage. Customers are aligning themselves with organisations that prioritise sustainability, as evidenced by the $3.5bn in new HP sales influenced by sustainability in fiscal 2021.”

The vendor has been working with some partners on a range of initiatives that support its climate pledges, and last month joined forces with SCC to plant 500 trees in New Forest National Park, in partnership with Forestry England.

That effort added to the total of 60,000 trees that HP has planted in the UK and Ireland as part of its commitment to hitting one million into the ground by the end of this year.

Looking ahead, the plans are to extend the reach of the programme and encourage more to sign up and promote their own efforts to reduce carbon emissions. “For all the early momentum and success, we still have big plans for the programme and it feels like we are just getting started,” said Macdonald. “We are going to be expanding HP Amplify Impact globally, to cover all our markets over the next two years with a phased roll-out.”