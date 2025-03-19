HP announces improved compensation package

HP has used its Amplify event to unveil a number of fresh benefits available to the channel via its partner programme.

Along with showcasing numerous artificial intelligence (AI) PCs, printers and gaming laptops, the event provided a chance to talk to partners about its launch of SuperPower Booster.

The upgraded compensation structure has been enhanced to reward those selling across the portfolio and is being supported with use cases and resources to help the channel take maximum advantage.

If the concept of the SuperPower Booster feels familiar, it is because it builds on the More for More benefits introduced by HP back in 2023.

The latest incarnation covers more of the vendor’s portfolio and will provide rewards for commercial partners from the start of May, followed by a phased roll-out to distribution and retail partners that sell a wider range of products and services.

The vendor indicated that those in the channel with specialised businesses, which were not perhaps looking to sell across the vendor’s entire portfolio, would continue to be rewarded for the value and capabilities.

At the same time, the vendor is also increasing the support it provides around its Amplify AI programme, in recognition of the increased activity in that technology.

“In today’s fast-changing technology landscape, HP’s commitment to empowering our partners for success in the future of work is more important than ever,” said Neil MacDonald, UK and Ireland channel director at HP. “AI-powered solutions are transforming productivity, enabling more fulfilling work experiences, and helping customers solve challenges with greater efficiency, creativity and impact.”

HP is offering partners customised AI pathways and training that should help upskill those who want to become more comfortable with the technology. Training modules include the HP Nvidia technical sales strategy AI workstation masterclass.

The vendor is also offering a condensed training option for partner executives who want to get a quick grip on AI use cases and the business benefits that could be delivered by the technology.

HP also indicated it was increasing its use of AI tools to improve life for partners, with the firm outlining a two-year roadmap at the event that would transform the Partner Portal to become a digital platform that can exploit some of the automation and efficiencies offered by AI.

A Partner AI Assistant is part of those plans, to simplify onboarding and improve user experience with more real-time support.

The Amplify event was also an opportunity to update partners on the progress made on the sustainability front, with HP indicating it had exceeded its 2025 enrolment targets and was able to demonstrate that those participating partners had seen an increase in request for proposal (RFP) win rates.

Back in 2021, the vendor introduced HP Amplify Impact, a sustainability programme for partners. The ambition was to get half of the channel base signed up by the end of this year, but the firm is ahead of schedule and has already gone above 50%.

The main benefit of joining the programme is the assistance HP provides partners to assess their own sustainability position and then take strides to improve it. The vendor stated that partners that have boosted their green credentials have seen a 70% increase in win rate, which has led to a twofold increase in sustainable sales year over year.