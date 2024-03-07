NicoElNino - Fotolia
HP emphasises AI in partner programme enhancements
Vendor uses partner event to share details of changes coming in May, and its plans to increase support for partners keen to get involved with artificial intelligence
HP has announced a number of enhancements to its Amplify partner programme to enable its channel to go after growth opportunities and develop artificial intelligence (AI) skills.
From 1 May, the vendor will introduce a range of changes, including the availability to all commercial partners of Amplify Growth Plans, which cover Digital Services, Video Collaboration and Active Care Services.
HP also introduced its latest Growth Play, focused on AI Data Science, to provide support for those looking to invest in that area.
Other changes coming in May include plans to simplify the programme, with a two-track structure: Synergy and Power. There are also new distinctions in the Power partner track – Power Elite and Global Power Elite – that reward those partners that operate on a large scale.
Konstantin Ebert, chief operating officer at Bechtle, said previous programme enhancements had supported the channel and the latest changes would add to that pattern.
“Initiatives like Fast Lane, improving operational efficiency, and More for More, offering increased compensation, demonstrate HP’s commitment to ongoing channel growth,” he said. “These efforts showcase HP’s dedication to its partners.”
The vendor is also planning to extend its partner sustainability assessment and training initiative, HP Amplify Impact, to distribution partners and nearly 50 countries. The scheme has been running for the past three years, providing partners with the opportunity to deliverer a positive impact in areas including climate action, human rights and digital equity.
Wider AI adoption
HP’s Amplify Partner Event is also being used as the platform to outline the vendor’s response to the growing interest in the opportunities emerging out of the wider adoption of AI.
Meeting the challenge of developing a skilled partner base has become an area where vendors have stepped in, with many encouraging a move towards generating more AI skills with certification and support programmes.
Against the backdrop of its Parter World shindig happening this week, HP has become the latest to add an AI offering to the enablement programmes it provides partners.
The vendor follows in the wake of the likes of Microsoft and Dell in looking towards certifications as a route to enhance channel AI skills. It has announced the launch of its Future Ready AI MasterClass, powered by HP University, which provides a role-based training and certification programme.
Kobi Elbaz, senior vice-president and general manager of global channel, sales innovation and operations at HP, said the firm was building on the approach it had taken with its Amplify programme, which went beyond just concentrating on performance-based models, and provided collaboration and capabilities to help partners develop their propositions.
“Partners are essential to unlocking growth opportunities and serving customers, and we aim to provide the right programme, the right training, and the right growth opportunities and benefits to make it easier to sell our world-class products and services,” he said. “Together, we have the Future Ready portfolio, operations and partners to win.”
HP cut the ribbon on Amplify back in 2020, with an emphasis on putting customers at the heart of the scheme, rewarding those in the channel that delivered high levels of service and experience to users.