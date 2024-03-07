HP emphasises AI in partner programme enhancements

HP has announced a number of enhancements to its Amplify partner programme to enable its channel to go after growth opportunities and develop artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

From 1 May, the vendor will introduce a range of changes, including the availability to all commercial partners of Amplify Growth Plans, which cover Digital Services, Video Collaboration and Active Care Services.

HP also introduced its latest Growth Play, focused on AI Data Science, to provide support for those looking to invest in that area.

Other changes coming in May include plans to simplify the programme, with a two-track structure: Synergy and Power. There are also new distinctions in the Power partner track – Power Elite and Global Power Elite – that reward those partners that operate on a large scale.

Konstantin Ebert, chief operating officer at Bechtle, said previous programme enhancements had supported the channel and the latest changes would add to that pattern.

“Initiatives like Fast Lane, improving operational efficiency, and More for More, offering increased compensation, demonstrate HP’s commitment to ongoing channel growth,” he said. “These efforts showcase HP’s dedication to its partners.”

The vendor is also planning to extend its partner sustainability assessment and training initiative, HP Amplify Impact, to distribution partners and nearly 50 countries. The scheme has been running for the past three years, providing partners with the opportunity to deliverer a positive impact in areas including climate action, human rights and digital equity.