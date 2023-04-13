HP channel-driven education trade-in scheme rolls into second year

The positive experiences from the first year of the channel-driven Brighter Futures education trade-in programme has meant the effort will roll on with plans to reach more schools and colleges.

Brighter Futures first appeared last year, but HP and its partner, Consenna, have been running a trade-in programme for education for more than a decade.

Last year’s incarnation heavily involved the channel, with 40 of HP’s partners getting behind the initiative. The plan this time around is to extend the trade-in programme so that schools can encourage their local communities to also get involved with trading in old tech to boost the value they have to spend on fresh equipment.

James Fitch, client director at Consenna, said it had been able to make an impact in the first year of the scheme and was looking to build on that experience.

“The success of Brighter Futures in its first year demonstrates just how needed a programme of this kind is,” he said.

“We helped schools replace in excess of 23,000 devices, and in doing so, ploughed almost £2.5m back into their budgets for new equipment,” said Fitch.

“This year, with a wider pool of reseller partners, and with additional elements such as community involvement, we’re confident of delivering even greater impact and further changing the narrative when it comes to IT investment in education.”