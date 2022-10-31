Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

No tricks, just treats in the channel as more personnel moves have been unveiled. Plenty of action on the marketing and managed services front over the past working week.

Doherty Associates Gareth Preece has been given the chance to make a difference as Doherty Associates’ managed services director. Terry Doherty, founder and chief executive of Doherty Associates, said: “Managed services credentials are key to determining our future success and to help clients to digitally thrive, and Gareth is a proven leader in this area. His wealth of experience on both the client and consultancy side will help us in our continued mission to provide intelligent tailored IT solutions that help our clients to solve problems, unlock opportunities and help businesses to grow.”

Consenna Michael Cheshire has joined Consenna in the newly created role of digital product owner. “Having supported many of the world’s leading OEMs, as well as a raft of other household names, I relish nothing more than engaging with customers to identify their current challenges and then drive the delivery of outstanding solutions,” he said. “My roles within the channel have covered account and project management, operations, and sales support. “Returning to my roots in software development as a digital product owner, my role at Consenna sees me come full circle and I’m looking forward to utilising this blend of experience to drive forward our product portfolio in a way that truly adds value to our customers.”

Neustar Security Services The red carpet has been rolled out for Alice Palmer, who has joined Neustar Security Services as chief marketing officer. “Neustar Security Services is highly attuned to the needs of its customers as they work to keep pace with digital acceleration and the increasing challenges associated with protecting their brands online,” said Palmer. “I am excited to join a dynamic and talented team with best-in-class products and services, and to get to work uncovering new opportunities to delight our existing customers and bring new segments into the fold.”

HyperJar HyperJar has managed to land some heavyweight experience as its latest board member, with banking and tech industry veteran Rob Rooney joining. He brings with him 32 years of experience at Morgan Stanley, where he served as a member of the firm-wide operating committee, CEO of Morgan Stanley International, co-global head of fixed income, and most recently global head of technology, operations and firm resilience. “We are delighted Rob has agreed to join our board,” said HyperJar founder and CEO Mat Megens. “He brings huge general corporate experience from his career at Morgan Stanley, as well as highly specific expertise in financial services, technology, and how they interact.”