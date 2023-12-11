Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

Thoughts might be turning towards closing the year out strongly and having some time off, but before then some more executive appointments have been announced as firms look to bring in some fresh faces, or returning ones, to help drive the business forward.

Claroty The cyber security player has bolstered its management team with the appointment of Andrew Lintell as general manager of EMEA. His brief will include establishing the firm in the region more deeply as well as sharing some of his 20+ years of cyber security experience. “I’m excited to join Claroty at a particularly important time for both the company and the industry,” said Lintell. “The European Union’s introduction of the NIS2 Directive this year puts critical infrastructure entities under mounting pressure to minimise regulatory risk while driving resilience.”

Fivetran The data integration player has welcomed Scott Jones as its chief revenue officer. He comes with a CV that includes time at SAP, Tableau and Alteryx. “Scott has the strategic vision, proven leadership capabilities and the extensive data industry expertise that will be a huge asset as we continue to grow,” said Fivetran COO Taylor Brown. “Scott understands the critical importance the Fivetran data movement platform has for enterprises expanding their generative AI capabilities and the leadership skills to drive his team to deliver their best work. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

Sinequa The enterprise search player has announced that co-founder Jean Ferré has returned to the company as its new co-CEO and acting chief marketing officer. His objective is to help grow the business and build out a new ecosystem of AI-enabled assistant for enterprise search. Ferré co-founded Sinequa with Alexandre Bilger and served as CEO and president from 2005-2010 and has now returned to be reunited with Bilger. “I am grateful for the trust of Alexandre Bilger and Sinequa’s shareholders to appoint me in the co-CEO role,” he said. “Sinequa has established a differentiated position in AI-powered enterprise search applied to industry verticals.”