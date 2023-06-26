Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week for senior appointments and expertise added to advisory boards, as firms across the industry look to improve their prospects for a better second half of the year.

8x8: The comms player has welcomed Lisa Martin as its new chief revenue officer. She comes with more than 15 years in the contact centre and communications sector, and was most recently vice-president of Flex North America Go-to-Market at Twilio.

“Helping enterprises become customer-obsessed starts with a great sales organisation evangelising the vision of benefits of 8x8’s cloud contact centre and unified communications platform,” said Sam Wilson, CEO at 8x8. “Lisa’s experience leading sales organisations, especially in the dynamic contact centre market, is going to be invaluable as we continue driving adoption of our industry-leading cloud contact centre and unified communications platform.

Consenna: The partner services agency has appointed Charles Quinn as non-executive director to help the Scottish firm accelerate its growth plans. His CV includes time in senior executive leadership positions at some of the world’s most successful technology brands, including Dell, HP and Microsoft.

“I’ve long been aware of Consenna’s great success in designing and delivering solutions to complex requirements of the very largest IT vendors,” said Quinn. “My task will be to complement Consenna’s established qualities with my own skills in helping organisations maximise their potential within ever-changing markets. Whether that involves opening up opportunities in sectors new to the company or extending our reach in existing business areas, I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Barracuda: The security player has reached out to Siroui Mushegian to become its chief information officer. She comes with a CV that includes 20 years of experience, most recently at BlackLine. “As Barracuda continues to navigate the always-evolving threat landscape, Siroui’s strategic thinking and dedication to excellence will play a pivotal role,” said Hatem Naguib, CEO of Barracuda.

“By leveraging Siroui’s expertise, we aim to expand upon and implement cutting-edge measures that safeguard our business, and by extension, our customers’ assets.”