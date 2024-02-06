Dell encourages GenAI involvement with partner competency

If last year was largely about discussing generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), then many in the channel hope 2024 will see those plans put into action with customer spending.

What should help is not just the emergence of more use cases, and encouraging reports of how the technology improved efficiencies and served up business insights, but also the emergence of more structured vendor support.

Dell Technologies has provided the latest example of what can happen with vendors using certifications to promote more skills around GenAI. Microsoft has taken a similar approach in the past as the industry giants look to encourage wider adoption of the technology.

The firm has cut the ribbon on an enhanced partner programme for 2024, with a fresh Data Science and AI competency on offer.

Dell is convinced GenAI is going to be significant for the channel, quoting Canalys forecasts that view it as a $158.6bn opportunity for the channel ecosystem by 2028.

The competency will recognise those partners that make the effort to get to grips with the technology, and there are more rewards on offer for those that then combine it with other areas, such as the fresh edge offering and multi-cloud.

Alexandre Brousse, leader of channel sales for EMEA at Dell Technologies, said the hope was that by providing the competency, a greater number of its partners would embrace GenAI. “Every time we have a discussion with the partners about GenAI, the feedback is, ‘I know all the customers are talking about it, but honestly, I don’t know exactly how to start,’” he said.