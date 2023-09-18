Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week in terms of personnel moving across the industry.

Dell Technologies: From the start of next month, Alexandre Brousse will become EMEA channel lead. He has been with the vendor for 18 years, most recently leading channel sales for Western Europe.

“With today’s leadership announcements, we demonstrate our commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for both our customers and partners,” said Diego Majdalani, president of global channel sales at Dell Technologies. “Alexandre Brousse is a highly experienced, respected leader, and will be an asset to my leadership team and our broader EMEA partner ecosystem. Anwar brings a great channel perspective, relationships and a deep understanding of the French market to his new role.”

Snom Technology: The UIP telephony player has rolled out the red carpet for fresh UK and Ireland channel manager Paul Grant. He comes with almost three decades of experience in the Channel, including spells at Ikon Office Solutions and ISC, before handling software and IT sales at Arena Group. Prior to joining Snom, he was an account manager at The Technology Group.

“I’m excited to contribute to the growth that’s already been achieved by the Snom UK team as we look to make Snom the brand of choice for IP telephony,” he said.

Sonatype: The software supply chain management player has appointed Megan Leuders as its global chief marketing officer. Her brief will be to lean on her experience in developing go-to-market strategies and assembling high-performance marketing teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan as our new chief marketing officer,” said Alex Berry, president of Sonatype. “Her extensive industry experience, impressive track record and transformative approach to high-growth strategies makes Megan the perfect leader to steer our marketing initiatives as we embark on the next phase of our business.”