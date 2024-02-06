Dell looks for growth with partner programme enhancements

Dell has cut the ribbon on a number of channel programme enhancements designed to support the firm’s growth ambitions.

The supplier is expecting more support around generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), greater rewards for selling servers and storage, and increasing the benefits for delivering Apex-as-a-service offerings.

Alexandre Brousse, leader of channel sales for EMEA at Dell Technologies, said the firm was making Partner Programme 2024 enhancements based on channel feedback and to support growth ambitions.

“It’s all about growth,” he said. “It’s all about how we can grow our core business with partners or where we can build a new market.”

Dell is coming into a fresh year with some channel momentum after moving last August to make the storage business partner-first. Brousse said its current and future storage customers were now going indirect.

He added that there had already been positive signs, even though it had only been six months since the change. “We see an increase in collaboration, office visits, planning meetings, pipeline collaboration, et cetera,” said Brousse.

Against that background, the firm has revealed its latest programme enhancements. There are increased rewards for bringing in fresh customers, particularly on storage and servers. There is also a continued focus on Apex to get more partners involved with the as-a-service model.

Sustainability recognition Some fresh competencies have been announced to encourage adoption of GenAI and edge computing, plus a recognition that sustainability is an area that would benefit from being recognised as an area of partner expertise. On the client side, there are more rewards for those selling peripherals and displays as part of efforts to improve customers’ working experiences. Improving partners’ experiences with the vendor is the final main plank of the enhancements, with more streamlined processes to make sure those bringing on board business get it registered quickly. Efforts have also gone into making online experiences better for the channel. Brousse said those partners that engaged with more aspects of the partner programme and the vendor’s portfolio would see the most success. “We have a very large portfolio of solutions and a very many ways to bring it to the customers – it could be on a Capex model and Opex model,” he said. “Those who are actually [selling] multiple products from Dell are growing faster than the partners selling only one line of product. “Our job is to work with the buyers and say, ‘OK, let’s see what you sell to these customers, and how we can work together and partner together to sell more together’.”