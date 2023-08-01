Dell latest to signal generative AI channel opportunity

Dell has become the latest major vendor to start promoting its generative AI (genAI) capabilities to its partner base.

The firm follows in the wake of Microsoft, which recently enhanced its AI channel certifications, and Oracle, with the firm’s global channel chief recently telling MicroScope of the push the firm was making in that area.

Dell is viewing generative AI as a significant opportunity for its partners, and has cut the ribbon on a number of solutions that follow on from the firm’s Project Helix announcement made back in May. The vendor is keen to make it easier for customers to adopt full-stack genAI with large language models.

“Generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work,” Jeff Clarke, vice-chairman and co-chief operating officer at Dell Technologies, recently told investors.

“Customers, big and small, are using their own data and business context to train, fine-tune and inference on Dell infrastructure solutions to incorporate advanced AI into their core business processes effectively and efficiently,” he added.

There is no doubt that in terms of headlines and conversations, generative AI is a big topic, but it should also help generate revenues for the channel. Partners will be helping to roll out the services and support users as they start to look to take advantage of genAI. “Generative AI represents an enormous opportunity for the channel, and this is a significant new offering for our partner network,” said Rob Tomlin, UK vice-president of channel at Dell.

“For almost any field or industry, generative AI has the potential to generate new knowledge and insight, transform how we create content, and enable productivity increases that will accelerate all facets of business, from decision-making to digital transformation,” he added.